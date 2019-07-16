KGM Enters Exclusive Deal With Penn National Gaming For Gaming Seating And Slot Bases

PHILADELPHIA, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KGM Gaming announced that they are entering into a multiproduct, multiyear EXCLUSIVE deal with Penn National Gaming to provide their properties gaming seating and slot bases throughout all of their brands in North America. Penn is North America's largest regional gaming operator with 41 properties throughout the United States.

Penn National is set to add two new regional properties in Pennsylvania in 2020 for which KGM will be responsible for supplying both seating and bases. The seating for this agreement was customized specifically for Penn.

"Our large-scale agreement with Penn National Gaming has been a goal of ours for years," said Executive Vice President Jason Cohen, "We are excited to have the opportunity to bring our cutting-edge seating and slot base products to so many additional properties across North America. Penn had a specific vision for what they wanted from the KGM products and KGM was able to deliver on that vision."

Penn National Gaming Vice President of Gaming Operations Dan Cherry added: "We're thrilled to be able to partner with a local, Pennsylvania based manufacturer for our gaming seating and base needs. This was a very competitive bid process and KGM came out on top as a result of their responsiveness to our requests and their ability to meet our vision."

At KGM, every chair is designed and tested to ensure the best possible gaming experience for a casino's players. KGM's seating is ANSI/BIFMA certified, meeting or exceeding the most stringent quality control standards. Their manufacturing abilities allow them to completely customize slot machine bases, slot machine cabinets and slot machine stands in any configuration and with various high-quality materials, thus creating a product the casino can be proud of.

About KGM

KGM is the manufacturer and supplier of choice for casino operators across North America, the Caribbean and Canada. KGM's multiple divisions supply quality slot bases, custom-designed seating, signage and graphics packages and gaming machines from Ainsworth Technologies. For more information call 215.430.0388 or visit www.kgmgaming.com .

About Penn National Corporate

Penn National's corporate mission is to maintain and build upon Penn National Gaming's position as a respected leader in the gaming and racing industries, a valued partner in our communities, and a role model for ethical business standards.

Penn National Gaming owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. As of October 15, 2018, the company operates 41 facilities in 19 jurisdictions, including Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia. In aggregate, Penn National Gaming operates approximately 49,400 gaming machines, 1,200 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms. The company also offers social online gaming through its Penn Interactive Ventures division.

