KGPCo Expands and Relocates Kansas City Metro Area Distribution Facility to Accommodate Rapid Growth

OLATHE, Kan., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KGPCo is pleased to announce the upgrade and relocation of its Kansas City metro area-based distribution facility and operations to Olathe, KS. The brand new, state-of-the-art, Class A, cross-dock, 251,250 square-foot facility is now fully operational.

The new facility is a substantial upgrade over the former New Century, KS complex. The Olathe facility is a resource-efficient, LEED-certified building that features 30% more clear-height storage capacity, improved lighting and insulation, along with a 500-foot automated, continuous loop-picking conveyor system. Efficiently located dock doors allow for a true flow-through receiving and shipping operations.

KGPCo Managing Director, Megan VonRuden and SVP of Advanced Supply Chain Solutions, John Ressler welcomed over 140 guests and partners to the opening of the facility and were delighted to cut the ribbon for its grand opening. VonRuden and Ressler headed the facility tours with the attendees and took the opportunity to highlight what an increase in demand for our services and technologies means for KGPCo's overall growth and strategic plans.

"Our vision is to ultimately transition and expand our existing operations to facilities that are highly automated, cost-effective and reduce stress on the environment. KGPCo's investment in the Olathe complex reflects the upward trajectory of our business as a whole," said VonRuden.

"The launch of the new Distribution Center reaffirms KGPCo's commitment to invest in best-in-class resources that enables our organization to continue its rapid growth while ensuring we maintain the highest level of quality and service in everything we do – from sourcing to warehousing, material planning, transportation and allowing mass production efficiencies," stated Ressler. "As the dynamics of the modern telecom market change, the need for scalability becomes critical. Thus, our move to this modern facility will enable us to be more agile and adaptable to serve markets where we anticipate the most growth."

As part of the transition, the Olathe Distribution Center has undergone a series of tests and compliance checks to ensure its operation-readiness. Some of these included network testing, shipping systems installation, SKU conversions, and an in-depth assessment of the pick module and conveyor system for fulfilling new purchase orders and shipping new packages.

About KGPCo:

KGPCo is the leading provider of complete, customized, and scalable network transformation and supply chain solutions for the communications industry. The go-to partner that enables customers to build, optimize and transform their networks. The only large-scale organization that combines a comprehensive suite of technical strategy and implementation services with a global logistics network and portfolio of technology partnerships. With a Solution Innovation Center to evaluate, design, and engineer cloud, virtualization and disaggregated solutions developed and operationalized in the live network environment. KGPCo is a trusted partner for customers, providing a single brand that can deliver a complement of network solutions.

