KGPCo to Acquire Assets in Hutton Communications of Canada

"To keep up with the rapid demands of the modern consumer, our customers everywhere are focused on accelerating the deployment of the latest next-generation networks to market," said Trevor Putrah, President of KGPCo and KGPCo Canada ULC. "The team at Hutton Communications of Canada shares our unyielding commitment to a customer-first culture and operational excellence, which will enable us to deliver our full scale and complete portfolio of advanced supply chain, network services and network integration, and cloud solutions to the Canadian market."

About KGPCo:

KGPCo is the leading provider of complete, customized, and scalable supply chain and network transformation solutions for the communications industry, whose vision is to be the go-to partner that enables customers to build, optimize and transform their networks. KGPCo is the only large-scale organization that combines a comprehensive suite of technical strategy and implementation services with a national logistics network and portfolio of technology partnerships. With the addition of the KGPCo Solution Innovation Center to evaluate, design, and engineer cloud and virtualization solutions developed and operationalized in a live network environment, KGPCo is focused on being a trusted partner for customers and providing a single brand that can deliver a complement of network solutions.

About Hutton Communications of Canada:

Hutton Canada provides numerous communication services across all vertical markets and offers its customers a complete outsourced solution. Hutton's hard-earned reputation has made the company a leader in the wireless infrastructure industry. With multiple sales and warehouse facilities across the country, Hutton Canada is able to provide local sales support and quick delivery, ensuring that our customers get what they need, exactly when and where they need it.

