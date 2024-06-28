KHABY LAME UNSCRIPTED LIMITED SERIES PRODUCED BY GROUP BLACK AND PROCTER & GAMBLE SET FOR WORLD PREMIERE ON TUBI

Lame Transitions Into Long Form Content with "Khaby Is Coming To America" which Features Top Talent Guests such as Alicia Keys, Jon Baptiste and David Beckham

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Group Black, an inclusive mission-driven media company, and Procter & Gamble (P&G), announced the launch of "Khaby Is Coming To America", a new limited unscripted series starring Senegalese-born Italian social media personality, Khaby Lame. The series will have its world premiere on Tubi, Fox Corporation's ad-supported streaming service, on June 27th, 2024.

With 162 million followers, Khaby Lame is the most followed person on the social media platform TikTok, the 50 most followed person on Instagram, and the first Black creator to reach this achievement. Known for his comedic "life-hack" videos, Lame's content focuses on inclusionary comedy that transcends language.

"I love to make people laugh, and have been working towards broadening my audience beyond social media platforms, " said Khaby Lame. The partnership with Group Black and Procter and Gamble has allowed me to take the next step in my journey as a filmmaker, and I can't wait for Tubi audiences and beyond to laugh with me when they see this series."

Through "Khaby Is Coming To America,'' Lame will take his social media persona offline through a series of 20 minute episodes that will explore the best - and weirdest - people, places and food America has to offer. Featuring star studded guests such as Alicia Keys, Jon Baptiste, David Beckham, and Steven A. Smith, each episode will showcase a city in the United States through the eyes of Khaby Lame.

"Khaby Lame is leading the charge when it comes to socially engaging and relevant content and we are proud to bring his talent and influence to the American mainstream market," says Morgan Wilkinson, Group Black's Director of Creative Strategy. At Group Black we understand the power and growth potential of Black and diverse creators and look forward to continuing to amplify their voices."

"Khaby Is Coming To America" will serve as Group Black's first expansion into production, advancing their mission to promote equity for diverse creators. The media company will share production credits with P&G, showcasing their active commitment to supporting Black creators. This initiative will sit under the award winning Widen The Screen P&G initiative, and will be a continuation of the partnership between Group Black and P&G.

A study conducted by Group Black in partnership with Nielsen revealed that Black creators drive 10.5X the media value of their non-black counterparts, yet their compensation and exposure remains disproportionately low. By collaborating with creators like Khaby Lame, Group Black is committed to amplifying cross-cultural narratives and highlighting the significant influence of diverse creators in the mainstream media landscape.

"At P&G we are passionate about serving all consumers and identifying authentic ways to reach an increasingly broad group of multicultural consumers, says Eric Austin, Vice President, Global Marketing & Media Innovation at Procter & Gamble. "P&G continues to widen the screen for diverse creators to share stories, narratives, and experiences. "Khaby Is Coming To America'' is an excellent representation of this and we are excited to share this project with the world."

"Tubi continues to be dedicated to bringing unique stories from unique storytellers that appeal to our fastest growing segment of young and diverse viewers," said Sam Harowitz, VP of Content Acquisition at Tubi. "Khaby's new series is exactly the type of content that defines and transcends culture which we believe will resonate with Tubi audiences, especially as they get to experience it in the same way they've enjoyed his social media content to date- for free."

You can now watch "Khaby Is Coming To America" streaming on Tubi.

