Khachkar Studios to Invest US$10+ Million in Armenian Christian Media

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Khachkar Studios, dedicated to empowering the extraordinary potential of Armenian Americans, will invest US$10+ million in "Good News" Armenian Christian media, building upon a long list of high value-add accomplishments in 2024.

1. "Good News" Short-Clips: Khachkar Studios "Good News" religious media will transform the currently sparse media landscape into one that is abundantly bountiful, filled with inspiring and engaging Armenian Christian content. Khachkar Studios short-clips are motivational to Armenian American role models and potential role models. By the end of 2025, we will have the world's largest 100% cloud-based library of Armenian Christian feature film-quality video and studio-quality audio, and will have produced 40 "Good News" short-clips.

"We at Khachkar Studios are guided in allocating our resources by the parable of the talents – 'Much will be required of the person entrusted with much, and still more will be demanded of the person entrusted with more."

2. Two Performance Gap Opportunities: Following unprecedented research in 2024, the Khachkar Studios team identified two massive performance gap opportunities and built plans to close the performance gaps.

3. Performance Gap #1 - Non-Holiday Sunday Mass Attendance in the U.S.: The first performance gap targets increasing non-holiday mass attendance at 164 Armenian Diocese, Prelacy, Protestant, and Catholic churches across America. Current non-holiday mass attendance averages 13,000, barely 3% of the U.S. Census Armenian population. Khachkar Studios will work hard to increase this number to 28,000, or 6%. Even at 6%, attendance will remain in the bottom quartile of peer churches, leaving room for further growth. Our next goal is to reach the average of peer churches, which would quadruple the current attendance.

4. Performance Gap #2 - Media Spending to Increase Armenian Church Attendance in the U.S.: The second gap targets the near-total absence of impactful media spending by Armenian American religious groups to promote church attendance. In response, Khachkar Studios will spend US$10+ million over the next five years to increase Armenian church attendance through benchmarked Armenian Christian "Good News" short-clip film production and promotion. Our research confirmed that Khachkar Studios "Good News" promotional media spending will be more than 25 times (25x) larger than all Armenian religious organizations in the U.S. combined.

5. Full Spectrum of Benchmarks: Khachkar Studios is harnessing insights gained from benchmarking a full spectrum of 21 topic categories with 164 short films that seek to have a major impact on thinking and behavior. Our work focuses on measurable key performance indicators (KPIs), with non-holiday mass attendance as the cornerstone of our mission. We do not emulate gratuitous entertainment or agenda-driven documentaries.

6. Three Vectors to Increase SROI: For the production of short-clips, we micromanage three vectors to increase our social return on investment (SROI) relentlessly 1. reducing costs, 2. shortening timelines, and 3. increasing quality. Our micromanagement of production frees up more resources for promotion to be intensely managed hourly with micro-targeted real-time analytics. And, using brand management benchmarking and best practices, we avoid the worst practices pervasive in the media sector.

7. About Khachkar Studios: Khachkar Studios micromanages with benchmarking and best practices to maximize the SROI of our Christian initiatives empowering the extraordinary potential of Armenian Americans, including producing and promoting 40 "Good News" Armenian Christian short-clip films in 2025.

