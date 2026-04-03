Khachkar Studios Financial Support to U.S. Judeo-Christian Community Increased 25% in March 2026

--- Equivalent to a $31 million endowment ---

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Khachkar Studios' financial support to the U.S. Judeo-Christian community increased 25% in March 2026, rising from $883,678 to $1,107,436.

The total exceeded the $1 million milestone within just a few months of launch. The $1,107,436 represents an estimated endowment equivalent of approximately $31 million.

Scan to see materials: https://khachkarstudios.com/financial-support-march-2026/

These funds are from the Khachkar Studios $100 million investment to advance Judeo-Christian faith, one of the largest philanthropic investments in modern history advancing Judeo-Christian faith.

As of March 31, Khachkar Studios has 25 pilot candidates and supports 20 Armenian media outlets operating within a complex and challenging ecosystem. Each month, Khachkar Studios provides world-class financial transparency on its website to support accountability and performance.

Khachkar Studios website features materials on seven pilot churches demonstrating emerging world-class benchmarks in attendance, financial transparency, accountability, and performance.

Khachkar Studios will soon release:

BREAKTHROUGHS for Judeo-Christian Leaders. A new masterclass series built on a Biblically inspired world-class benchmarking and management excellence "Framework".

The first in the series is Masterclass #1: Growing the "Faithful". The featured case study is: The U.S. Armenian Christian Ecosystem.

About: Khachkar Studios' mission is empowering Judeo-Christian Faithful through a good news Biblically inspired world‑class benchmarking and management excellence "Framework".

For more information about Khachkar Studios, including details on the 7 Workstreams, visit:

www.khachkarstudios.com

[email protected]

SOURCE The Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation