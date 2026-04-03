Khachkar Studios Financial Support to U.S. Judeo-Christian Community Increased 25% in March 2026

News provided byThe Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation
Apr 03, 2026, 09:00 ET
--- Equivalent to a $31 million endowment ---
WASHINGTON, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Khachkar Studios' financial support to the U.S. Judeo-Christian community increased 25% in March 2026, rising from $883,678 to $1,107,436.
The total exceeded the $1 million milestone within just a few months of launch. The $1,107,436 represents an estimated endowment equivalent of approximately $31 million.
These funds are from the Khachkar Studios $100 million investment to advance Judeo-Christian faith, one of the largest philanthropic investments in modern history advancing Judeo-Christian faith.
As of March 31, Khachkar Studios has 25 pilot candidates and supports 20 Armenian media outlets operating within a complex and challenging ecosystem. Each month, Khachkar Studios provides world-class financial transparency on its website to support accountability and performance.
Khachkar Studios website features materials on seven pilot churches demonstrating emerging world-class benchmarks in attendance, financial transparency, accountability, and performance.
Khachkar Studios will soon release:
BREAKTHROUGHS for Judeo-Christian Leaders. A new masterclass series built on a Biblically inspired world-class benchmarking and management excellence "Framework".
The first in the series is Masterclass #1: Growing the "Faithful". The featured case study is: The U.S. Armenian Christian Ecosystem.
About: Khachkar Studios' mission is empowering Judeo-Christian Faithful through a good news Biblically inspired world‑class benchmarking and management excellence "Framework".
For more information about Khachkar Studios, including details on the 7 Workstreams, visit:
www.khachkarstudios.com
[email protected]
SOURCE The Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation
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