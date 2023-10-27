Khadas Surpasses $690,000 Kickstarter Goal for Mind Modular Workstation

Khadas

27 Oct, 2023, 08:11 ET

Shipment of Kickstarter orders begins October 30, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Khadas, an emerging technology company that designs and manufactures cutting-edge computing and electronic devices, completed a 60-day Kickstarter campaign, raising $697,988. As of October 23rd, 555 backers pledged support for the next-gen modular computing experience offered by Khadas Mind. The product is now available on Khadas' official shop and major e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

Since its debut, Khadas Mind has garnered acclaim for its portability, high performance, modular expandability, and versatile transition capabilities. It was recognized as the "Favorite Product of September 2023" by XDA Developers, commenting that it is "redefining the mini-PC", among other endorsements from leading technology publications like TechRadar Pro and NotebookCheck. Impressed by the unique concept, over 35% of the backers have opted for the All-in-one Combo, which includes Mind, Mind Dock, and Mind Graphics.

Earning Trust through a Consumer-Centric Approach

Khadas has gained trust from consumers as the company is committed to providing assurance to both backers and future customers.

Khadas has committed to arranging shipment and local delivery for the first batch of the Khadas Mind and Mind Dock immediately after the Kickstarter campaign, which are scheduled to ship from the factory on October 30th, with local delivery to be organized as soon as all the backers' information has been collected. The delivery of the Mind Graphics is scheduled for early June 2024.

Furthermore, Khadas is now offering a 3-year warranty to all backers for their support at the early crowdfunding stage. For customers who purchase products through official Khadas channels, the warranty period is extended from 1 year to 2 years.

Khadas Mind: Enabling the Era of Modular Computing

Khadas Mind, at just 0.99lbs, boasts a portable design and outstanding performance with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P processor, reaching up to 5.0GHz turbo boost with 12 cores and 16 threads. The proprietary Mind Link interface enables infinite possibilities by integrating Khadas Mind with other modules in the ecosystem. Plus, a 5.55Wh standby battery provides up to 25 hours of sleep mode, ensuring flexible mobility across different scenarios.

When using Khadas Mind as a standalone unit, it offers sufficient power to boost your productivity in the office. As a gateway to expanded capabilities, when paired with Khadas Mind, the Mind Dock eliminates the hassle of cable management, allowing users to switch across various work sites. Intensive designing or gaming tasks can be handled effortlessly with Mind Graphics powered by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060Ti.

As the Khadas Mind ecosystem expands, users can anticipate more modules and accessories to cater to diverse user needs and preferences. For more information, please check out: https://www.khadas.com/mind.

About Khadas

At Khadas, we strive to fuel the imagination and enhance the productivity of global communities, including makers, developers, and visionaries. Since the establishment of Khadas brand in 2016, we are committed to designing and manufacturing cutting-edge computing and electronic devices as well as accessories for consumers and businesses worldwide.

By continuously investing in technology development, Khadas has distinguished itself in the industry and garnered the trust of users across various countries and regions, including America, Europe, China, India and Southeast Asia. With an extensive product portfolio encompassing ARM-based single board computers (SBC), portable computing devices, and high-fidelity audio solutions, complemented by a wide range of accessories, we are actively moving along a positive trajectory on a global scale.

Khadas has established significant partnerships with prominent industry leaders, including Google and Intel, resulting in the integration of our products and solutions into projects at the forefront of innovation.

Discover more about Khadas here.

SOURCE Khadas

Khadas Surpasses $690,000 Kickstarter Goal for Mind Modular Workstation

