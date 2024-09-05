Khadas to Launch Cutting-Edge 'Mind Maker Kit' AI Developer PC at IFA 2024

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Khadas , a leader in innovative computing solutions, is poised to showcase groundbreaking advancements at Europe's largest consumer electronics trade show IFA 2024, including the revolutionary Mind Maker Kit , the all-new Khadas Mind Portable Workstation , and the enhanced Tea Pro MagSafe headphone amplifier.

In collaboration with Intel, Khadas is set to debut the Mind Maker Kit, a state-of-the-art AI development platform powered by Intel's recently announced Core™ Ultra 258V processor. One of the first devices to feature the new Lunar Lake chip, Mind Market Kit's revolutionary technology will provide significant gains in performance, graphics and AI. Engineered for high-performance AI computing, the Mind Maker Kit boasts extensive I/O ports and the groundbreaking Mind Link interface, enabling seamless and versatile expansion. The upcoming online launch event will spotlight this cutting-edge technology and the strategic partnership that made it possible.

Khadas will also unveil the new Mind Portable Workstation, powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processor and an integrated NPU for exceptional AI performance. Featuring the upgraded Mind Link interface and Thunderbolt 4 support, this workstation offers enhanced connectivity and flexibility. Attendees at IFA 2024 will get an exclusive preview of the upcoming Mind xPlay expansion module, which transforms the Mind mini PC into a versatile mobile workstation, redefining on-the-go productivity.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to experience the Tea Pro, an enhanced MagSafe headphone amplifier that sets new standards in audio performance. Equipped with flagship USB and Bluetooth decoding chips, patented impedance detection technology, and a vibrant AMOLED display, the Tea Pro delivers unparalleled sound quality and user customization. Set to launch in November, this next-generation amplifier offers advanced audio tuning options through the Khadas Audio app, ensuring a personalized listening experience like no other.

About Khadas

Founded in 2016, Khadas is a global consumer electronics brand dedicated to designing, developing and manufacturing innovative technology products. Committed to providing unique and innovative hardware products and software services, Khadas focuses on high integration, strong performance and expandability. Its product range includes modular computers, single board computers, audio products and more.

