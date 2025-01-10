Khadas Unveils Modular Mini PC Powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 2 at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2025, Khadas captivated global audiences with groundbreaking product designs and innovative technologies, showcasing the immense potential of next-generation computing devices. As a technology brand dedicated to addressing diverse user needs, Khadas delivered an impressive display of cutting-edge solutions that seamlessly blend innovation with practicality.

Mind 2s: The Modular Mini PC Powered by Arrow Lake

Mind Mini PC

Since the launch of its first Mind series, Khadas has earned widespread recognition for its exceptional craftsmanship and superior performance. To meet the demand for the latest technology, Khadas unveiled Mind 2s, modular mini PC powered by the Intel Arrow Lake platform. Featuring the Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor, built on the all-new Arrow Lake-H architecture, the Mind 2s offers not only significant performance enhancements but also outstanding energy efficiency, improved integrated graphics, and superior AI processing capabilities.

Compared to its predecessor, the Mind 2s boasts remarkable improvements in both single-core and multi-core performance, delivering a more efficient computing experience. With optimized energy consumption, it achieves a perfect balance of high performance and energy efficiency. Whether for professional design, video editing, or complex AI tasks, the Mind 2s is an ideal choice for next-generation computing needs.

Mind 2 AI Maker Kit: Comprehensive AI Development Platform

Understanding the needs of AI developers, Khadas introduced the Mind 2 AI Maker Kit, powered by the Intel Lunar Lake platform and equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor. With up to 115 TOPS of computational power, the Maker Kit significantly enhances AI model optimization efficiency. Its ultra-portable design, weighing only 435 grams and measuring just 2cm in thickness, enables developers to flexibly conduct AI model development and testing, particularly in mobile or remote work environments.

In addition to development, the Mind Maker Kit serves as a deployment server and edge computing platform, allowing trained models to be deployed locally or on the edge. This provides low-latency, high-efficiency AI services for real-time applications such as IoT devices and smart monitoring. By reducing cloud dependency, it improves response speed and enhances data privacy.

Developers can leverage Khadas' extensive support services, including comprehensive development toolkits, technical documentation, and a vibrant developer community. Moreover, the Mind Link interface will soon be open-sourced, empowering developers to create custom expansion modules and peripherals, further enriching user experiences and fostering innovation in AI application development.

Mind xPlay: The Ultimate Solution for Mobile Work and Multitasking

As a new addition to the Khadas Mind ecosystem, Mind xPlay supports mobile work and multi-scenario applications. Seamlessly integrating with accessories like the Mind Dock (I/O expansion module) and Mind Graphics (GPU expansion module), Mind xPlay provides users with enhanced flexibility. Whether for desktop work, outdoor presentations, or mobile entertainment, Mind xPlay transforms the Khadas Mind into a versatile productivity hub.

CES attendees had the opportunity to experience Mind xPlay firsthand, appreciating its portability, robust expansion capabilities, and efficiency in mobile work scenarios.

Innovative Audio and SBC Products

Khadas also showcased its acclaimed audio and Single Board Computer (SBC) product lines. The newly upgraded Tea Pro magnetic portable amplifier features a display screen and a 4.4mm balanced headphone jack, meeting diverse user needs. With a revamped decoding chip, Tea Pro offers a visually appealing and sonically exceptional portable audio experience.

Khadas' SBCs continue to stand out for their powerful performance, expandability, and comprehensive technical support, catering to developers and industries alike. These solutions are widely used in development, testing, prototyping, industrial automation, and smart home applications, pushing the boundaries of innovation and industry advancement.

Looking Ahead: Driving Innovation in Computing

The Khadas booth at CES 2025 attracted global tech experts, media representatives, and consumers. Through live demonstrations and discussions, the Khadas team not only conveyed the brand's core philosophy but also engaged in meaningful exchanges about future technology trends. Industry professionals and attendees lauded Khadas' scenario-driven approach to product development, recognizing its ability to meet diverse user needs.

Khadas remains steadfast in its user-centric approach, driving technological innovation to provide smarter, more convenient solutions. Every breakthrough aims to deliver a more efficient and flexible computing experience, shaping the future of computing devices.

