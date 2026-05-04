KhaiCode Emerges on May the Fourth launching "Binary X-Ray" to Eliminate Blind Spots in the IT & OT Software Supply Chain

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On "May the Fourth," the unofficial global celebration of Star Wars, KhaiCode officially emerges from stealth mode to redefine software supply chain security, inspired by the power of vision and innovation.

With its Binary Exploit Intelligence Platform, KhaiCode introduces a new capability: allowing enterprises to "X-ray" their software black boxes to validate risks independently and with absolute precision.

KhaiCode Launches Binary X-Ray to Eliminate Blind Spots in the IT & OT Software Supply Chain Post this

KhaiCode's proprietary intelligence Platform delivers "Binary X-Ray", giving security teams a way to map real exploitation and attack paths. Unlike traditional scanners that rely on secondary data, the platform analyzes actual binaries to confirm whether a supply chain vulnerability truly impacts a specific application, and provides a working exploit to prove it.

"We don't just report vulnerabilities, we provide the truth. The security industry has spent too long focused on theoretical risks," said Phuong Nguyen, Co-Founder and CTO of KhaiCode. "I've spent nearly 30 years in offensive security and reverse engineering. The question I hear most isn't how many vulnerabilities exist, but whether one can actually be used against us. That's the question KhaiCode is built to answer."

Modern software is often built from vendor-supplied "black boxes" where source code is not accessible. Traditional tools rely on software composition analysis (SCA) and attempt to read labels, but those labels can be incomplete or misleading. In practice, teams end up guessing which vulnerabilities actually matter and which don't. Using Binary Composition Analysis (BCA), the platform analyzes software at the binary level to see what's actually inside, uncovering hidden attack paths that traditional tools can miss.

KhaiCode secures software across both enterprise IT and critical infrastructure environments. With its hypervisor and multi-architecture emulation, the platform can inspect a wide range of systems, from cloud servers and desktop applications to IoT devices, industrial controllers, and embedded systems. KhaiCode helps security teams focus on what can actually be exploited, not just what can be found.

Phuong Nguyen, CTO and vision behind the company, began working in security at the age of 13. Before founding KhaiCode, he served as chief architect on projects that received the Cyber Security Innovation Award from Singapore's CSA, focusing on OT security, industrial control systems, and factory equipment. His research has uncovered zero-day vulnerabilities in systems used by governments and enterprises worldwide.

About KhaiCode

KhaiCode is a binary-first security platform built to eliminate guesswork in the software supply chain. Its "Binary X-Ray" technology analyzes real software binaries to identify and prove exploitable attack paths without needing source code access. Designed for enterprise IT and critical infrastructure. Learn more at khaicode.com

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Sonia Awan at [email protected]

SOURCE KhaiCode