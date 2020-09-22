Khaled Salem Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate in New York State

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Khaled Salem today announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate, in the 2022 election. If elected, to represent New York as a U.S. Senator, Khaled states his 1st priority is free university education for American students.

His 2nd priority is to fight for reducing domestic violence in all states.

His 3rd priority is the freedom of our Citizens who are allegedly detained abroad.

His 4th priority is to fight for new immigration laws.

His 5th priority is fighting to reduce our military in the Middle East, and making these regions pay for our military services.

His 6th priority is to fight for a home loans program for middle class single parents.

Khaled also advocates for a legislative innovation that would permit an American citizen with special needs and Islamic religion to marry a second wife after approval from the first wife.

Khaled will be running for U.S Senate in the next United States Senate election, which will be held on November 8, 2022. Thirty-four of the Senate's 100 seats are being contested in these elections. For more information, visit https://www.khaled2022forcongress.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Khaledforcongress/

https://twitter.com/KhaledYork

https://www.khaled2022forcongress.com/donate

