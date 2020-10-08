Khaled Salem Defines Key Issues in US Senate Campaign for New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Khaled Salem, who is running to unseat four-term incumbent Senator Chuck Schumer in the 2022 election, today shared the key issues defining his campaign. The longtime NY resident revealed six major policy points relating to free university education, human and religious rights for Americans at home and abroad, domestic violence and home loans for middle class single parents. He also proposes reducing the American military presence in the Middle East.

If elected, Salem will be the first U.S. immigrant Arab Man holding this position in American history. However, he asks New York Voters to look not at his religion or where he came from, but rather what he offers to the citizenry in terms of policy. "We are at a moment when the people of New York State, and the country at large, are in critical need of decisive action in the Senate," Salem said. "Our society is in the midst of multiple crises. We need new laws to mitigate the damage wrought by decades of mis-government by the incumbent power structure."

Salem's agenda is top lined by the following policy priorities:

Offering free university education for American students.

Working to reduce domestic violence in all states.

Freeing US citizens who are allegedly detained abroad.

Fighting for new immigration laws.

Reducing US military activity and presence in the Middle East , and making these regions pay for American military services.

, and making these regions pay for American military services. Establishing a home loan program for middle class single parents.

These priorities are based on extensive analysis of existing policies. Salem further plans to introduce legislation mandating that all tourists from Middle East take educational class from certified institutes. The result would be an American Law and Cultural Certificate valid for six months. Salem also advocates for a legislative innovation that would permit an American citizen with special needs and Islamic religion to marry a second wife after approval from the first wife.

Khaled will be running in the next regular United States Senate elections, which will be held on November 8, 2022. Thirty-four of the Senate's 100 seats are being contested in these elections.

For more information, follow Khaled's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Khaledforcongress/

