Khaled Salem, Running for U.S. Senate in NY, Calls for Law to Stop Personal Attacks Between Candidates

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Khaled Salem, who is running for the U.S. Senate against four-term incumbent Chuck Schumer in 2022, today announced that, if elected, he will propose a federal Law to stop personal attacks between candidates running for office. Khaled believes the practice is counterproductive to the country's governing processes and bad for the image of the United States abroad. On this point, Mr. Salem has a distinct perspective: He would be the first-ever immigrant Arab man elected to the Senate.

"This is not the way to win an election," said Khaled. "Making personal attacks is juvenile behavior, a practice that only shows to the world how deficient the whole American political can be. Instead, candidates must show and convince voters what their plan is and what they will provide if elected."

A longtime NY resident, Khaled is also a passionate advocate of human and religious rights for Americans, both at home and abroad. His policy positions argue for free university education and less restrictive immigration laws. He highlighted the irony of the US sending money to countries like Egypt and Middle East, which do provide free university, but whose people tend not to like America.

For a litany of reasons, the United States Department of State and U.S. Embassies have failed to protect citizens abroad. They are unable to provide proper legal resources, represent citizens in overseas courts, provide medical help, or provide much-needed translators. As a result, countless citizens of our country find themselves in nearly hopeless situations, unable to return to the country they call home.

Khaled asks New York Voters to look not at his religion or where he came from, but rather what he offers to the citizenry in terms of policy. His agenda is top lined by the following policy priorities:

Offering free university education for American students.

Working to reduce domestic violence in all states.

Freeing US citizens who are allegedly detained abroad.

Fighting for new immigration laws.

Reducing US military activity and presence in the Middle East , and making these regions pay for American military services.

, and making these regions pay for American military services. Establishing a home loan program for middle class single parents.

Khaled will be running in the next regular United States Senate elections, which will be held on year 2022. Thirty-four of the Senate's 100 seats.

For more information, visit https://www.khaled2022forcongress.com/

