Khaled Salem Urges End to Aid to Lebanon and Palestinian Authority If Arab Countries Continue to Support Hamas and Hezbollah

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Khaled Salem, the popular candidate for U.S. Senate running against Chuck Schumer in 2022, strongly urged the United Nations, NATO the U.S. government and the E.U. to take a hardline approach against terrorism. Khaled is clear that Lebanon and the Palestinian Authority must now prove they are taking tangible action against Hamas and Hezbollah or face the consequences of losing valuable subsidies provided by the United States.

"Every free and democratic country in the world is at risk of attacks by terrorist forces, which take every opportunity to assassinate innocent people," explained Khaled, who is also CEO of the American Rights Association. "Arab States and other nations continue to sponsor terrorism with funds and supplies. The United States must be forceful, yet at the same time be as transparent as possible in assuring citizens around the world that the U.S. is leading the way and fighting terrorism with the cooperation of allied governments."

As Khaled sees it, subjugated citizens are already under pressure during the COVID-19 pandemic and depend on global allies for assistance. He implores the Biden administration to be an example for the international community, protecting the Middle East region, especially Israel. Khaled advises that all countries be extremely vigilant against terrorism, noting that present vulnerabilities and distractions of vaccination programs and global health precautions are distracting governments from focusing on global terrorism.

Khaled is one of the few Arab-Americans to run for the U.S. Senate, hoping to contribute to a safer world. His background gives him many advantages in understanding critical nuances of American foreign policy, especially in the Muslim world. He has a deep understanding of the mentality of the Arab world and knows how to best deal with issues concerning the United States and the Middle East. Khaled supports the Biden administration's efforts to combat terror, especially in the State of Israel.

Khaled is asking the United States Department of State to start, as soon as possible, to make the place of birth optional on U.S. passports to protect dual citizens abroad from discrimination in most international Airports around the world.

Khaled policy positions argue for free university education, Khaled highlighted the irony of the US sending money to countries like Egypt and Middle East, which do provide free university, but whose people tend not to like America.



Khaled asks New York Voters to look not at his religion or where he came from, but rather what he offers to the citizenry in terms of policy.

Some other key policy positions from Mr. Salem's agenda include:



Free university education for American students with a $0 budget from the government to support this plan.

Laws and procedures to reduce domestic violence nationwide.

A reduction in U.S. military activity and presence in the Middle East .

A policy that requires these regions pay for American military services.

The establish a home loan program for middle class single parents with no penalty for credit history.

* Reduce the NY State Sales Tax for six years until the state recovers from COVID-19 economic hardship

Khaled is running in the next general election, scheduled for November 8, 2022. Thirty-four of the Senate's 100 seats are being contested in these elections.

For more information, visit https://www.khaled2022forcongress.com/

Or visit https://www.facebook.com/Khaledforcongress/, https://twitter.com/KhaledYork, or https://www.khaled2022forcongress.com/donate

U.S. Senate Candidate Khaled Salem

