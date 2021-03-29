Khaled Salem, U.S. Senate Candidate and CEO of American Human Rights Organization, Provides Support to Americans Overseas

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Khaled Salem, running for the U.S. Senate against Chuck Schumer in 2022, announced that his American Human Rights Organization is committed to an action plan to help American citizens in precarious global locations. Khaled will embark on multiple fact-finding trips devoted to the safety of U.S. expatriates and those stationed overseas by the government or perhaps working for American companies. The ultimate purpose of these trips is to inspect the status of political, cultural and social interactions in various countries and get real-time information and a cumulative global safety perspective.

"Our organization will release travel advisories based eight criteria," said Khaled. "Some of the most important baselines for safety and security include political and social attitudes, tourist security and a history of imprisoning Americans—along with response times to aid Americans during an emergency, ambulance response times, hospital and treatment facilities for injured Americans and related issues like optional first aid possibilities and the response times for fire emergencies." The American Human Rights Organization will grade countries according to these standards and levels of security and report on their findings.

"The State of Israel has proven its competence over the years with distinction in protecting its people along with its constitutional and economic system in front of its neighboring enemies." Working with Biden administration and Israel represents a big potential win for the Iranian people and Middle East if the Arab and Islamic world would understand this. Khaled is encouraged by recent moves in this direction.

Khaled is asking the United States Department of State to start, as soon as possible, to make the place of birth optional on U.S. passports to protect dual citizens abroad from discrimination in most international Airports around the world.

Other key policy positions from Mr. Salem include:

Free university education for American students.

Tourist visas to the US must require travel medical insurance for entry.

Laws and procedures to reduce domestic violence nationwide.

A reduction in U.S. military activity and presence in the Middle East .

. A policy that requires these regions pay for American military services.

The establishment of a home loan program for middle class single parents.

Salem is running in the next general election, scheduled for November 8, 2022. Thirty-four of the Senate's 100 seats are being contested in these elections.

