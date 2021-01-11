Khaled Salem, U.S. Senate Candidate for New York, Demands that Donald Trump Pay for Damages to Capitol

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Khaled Salem, who is running for the U.S. Senate in New York, today issued a statement demanding that Donald Trump pay for the damages he caused to the U.S. Capitol building by inciting a violent riot there on January 6. He urged all Americans to file lawsuits against Trump, as an individual, for the destructive consequences of the lethal spree conducted by his followers. In his view, the insurrectionist violence and vandalism will cause real financial harm to Americans in the forms of increased taxes and borrowing to pay for repairs and increased security over the long term.

"This is not an abstraction," Khaled explained. "We all know that this little man's temper tantrum led directly to hundreds of thousands of dollars in physical damages to the Capitol. But, going forward, the increased security services and adding of security features to government buildings everywhere as the result of this violence is going to cost American taxpayers billions of dollars. Why should we shoulder this burden? It's a worthwhile matter to pursue, in my view."

In addition, Khaled condemned the anti-democratic actions of the rioters and their primary instigator. "This is now what America is about, and everyone who participated in this disgraceful incident is well aware of this fact. The irony is that the protesters were demanding democracy—but they were engaging in fascist tactics. We elect representatives to govern in the name of the people. If we don't like them, we vote them out. We don't threaten to kill them if we disagree or contest an election."

As a U.S. Senator, Khaled is committed to serving the people of New York state with dignity and honor, two qualities that were sadly lacking on January 6. In his view, the attacks and threats made on that day are an unfortunate extension of the personal attacks that are now so common in American politics. "If you don't agree with someone, you can be productive and make a difference by engaging in an argument with their policies. But if you degenerate into personal attacks, you're accomplishing nothing for the country," he added.

Khaled also remarked, sadly, "Let's also never forget that a brave police officer was beaten to death by this mob. Trump and his supporters essentially engaged in a terrorist act against all Americans. This tragic event should negate Trump's chance to run again for the presidency in 2024. The rule of law must prevail."

Khaled, a longtime resident of Brooklyn, is renowned as a fighter for human and religious rights for Americans at home and abroad. In addition to advocating for the release of American detainees in the Arab world and elsewhere, he advocates for less restrictive immigration laws. His other policy positions include the following highlights:

A stop to the policy of showing place of birth on U.S. passports, a practice that leads to discrimination and harassment of American citizens when they travel abroad.

Laws and procedures to reduce domestic violence nationwide.

A reduction in U.S. Military activity and presence in the Middle East .

. A policy that requires these regions pay for American military services.

The establishment of a home loan program for middle class single parents.

Khaled is running in the next general election, scheduled for November 8, 2022. Thirty-four of the Senate's 100 seats are being contested in these elections.

