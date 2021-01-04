Khaled Salem, U.S. Senate Candidate, Urges Incoming Biden Administration to Spearhead Legislation Favoring Immigrant Investors and Entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Khaled Salem, who is running for the U.S. Senate in New York in 2022, today announced that he is urging the incoming Biden administration to spearhead new legislation that will make it easier for immigrant investors and entrepreneurs to become residents, and then citizens of the United Sates. Khaled is advocating for this change because he believes that immigrant entrepreneurs can contribute to job growth and economic expansion in New York state and the country at large.

Khaled Salem, U.S. Senate Candidate

"The start of a new year is a great time to think about new ideas," said Khaled. "A lot of people have been preoccupied with a difficult year, but it's time to look ahead and find solutions rather than dwell on problems. New York has long been the cradle of economic innovation and growth in the USA. We can once again lead the way to a better life for all Americans."

As Khaled noted, immigrants with capital comprise a unique growth engine for the economy. They typically arrive in the US with skills and ideas—as well as the financing they need to get things started. They have to succeed. That's a powerful motivator for action. Plus, immigrants can often see opportunities in markets that elude incumbent industries. This has been proven repeatedly in recent years. "It's time for the immigration law to adapt to the new reality: The economy favors entrepreneurs over middle-class immigrants," Khaled added. "Everyone is welcome, but we should not make it difficult for entrepreneurs to come to this country and work their magic."

Khaled also reaffirmed his commitment to passing new laws to protect dual American citizens from discrimination and inequality in American embassies. He is asking the United States Department of State to make the place of birth optional on U.S. passports to protect dual citizens abroad from discrimination in international Airports around the world. He also advocates for free university education for Americans, a move he believes will contribute to shared prosperity throughout New York and the country at large.

To build his base of support in his run against Chuck Schumer, Khaled has reached out to NY State's diverse electorate, with appeals for unity among African American, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Asian-Americans, Latinos and others. Khaled is forging an alliance of multiple groups that represent the broad range of communities in the state.

