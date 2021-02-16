Khaled Salem, U.S. Senate Candidate Urges Israel to Take Definitive Action against Hezbollah and Hamas

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Khaled Salem, running for the U.S. Senate against Chuck Schumer in 2022, urged Israel to take definitive action against Hezbollah and Hamas. In his view, these two terrorist organizations not only threat Israel, but also the peace of the entire region. Salem, as an Arab who immigrated to the US decades ago, has a distinct and extremely well-informed perspective on Middle Eastern politics and US policy. He also serves as CEO for American Human Rights, a New York-based organization.

"Israel should end these two entities," Khaled shared. "It would do them a world of good, while making the entire area more stable." Khaled is disappointed and surprised that these organizations are located in countries that receive financial aid from the international community. He added, "This matter must end immediately, so the world can also cut Iran's wings in the Middle East."

Khaled also sent a message to Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the Egyptian President—and all Arab countries—to release all American detainees in Egypt and other countries as soon as possible. He encourages the Biden administration to make it a firm policy that there should be no American detainees in the Middle East.

The candidate then reiterated his main policy positions. These include calls for New York City's mayor and police to intensify policing in the streets to mitigate the impact of violence and reckless driving. He would like the Mayor to consider suspending parking tickets so that restaurants can create outdoor dining spaces on street parking spots.

Salem again encouraged the new administration to issue an order to American embassies to stop discriminating against dual American citizens. Other key policy positions include:

Tourist visas to the US must require travel medical insurance for entry.

Laws and procedures to reduce domestic violence nationwide.

A reduction in U.S. military activity and presence in the Middle East .

. A policy that requires these regions pay for American military services.

The establishment of a home loan program for middle class single parents.

Free university education for American students.

Salem is running in the next general election, scheduled for November 8, 2022. Thirty-four of the Senate's 100 seats are being contested in these elections.

