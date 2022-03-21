Khaleej Times Signs an Exclusive Video Partnership with VidCrunch

The partnership will enhance Khaleej Times ad monetization initiatives

MIAMI, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Khaleej Times, UAE's first and leading English daily publication, announced an exclusive partnership with VidCrunch, a leading video ad monetization company, to enhance their ad monetization initiatives across all of Khaleej Times' digital channels.

After a successful partnership and a 150% revenue uplift from video revenues from last year, the Khaleej Times signed a one-year exclusive partnership with VidCrunch, a certified Google MCM Partner, for its 2022 video monetization plans. Khaleej Times has integrated the VidCrunch video units across all of their digital properties to bring high-quality, relevant viewable video content that increase engagement and revenues.

"VidCrunch are acting as our focal point to all video ad budgets, managing dozens of demand partners we work with, and by that freeing us to focus on our core activities. Instead of endlessly testing multiple vendors, this exclusive partnership gives us all the attention we need, along with excellent guaranteed payments at high CPM's throughout the year." said Sweta Singh, Manager of strategic partnerships of Khaleej Times.

Harish Pandey, the Head of Programmatic at Khaleej Times added "Video consumption has been growing exponentially over the last few years. Our strategic partnership with VidCrunch has allowed us to offer our users highly engaging relevant content, as well as to increase the amount of video inventory we can offer our advertisers using their native ad units. We are looking forward to continuing combining VidCrunch's innovative ad monetization solutions with our best in class media offerings for our audience."

VidCrunch's Chairman, Oded Pelled, added: "Video budgets have been soaring in the GCC over the last few years. We decided to double down on our investment in the Gulf region and recently launched a local representation in Dubai, helping us to provide premium local service and support for publishers and agencies in the region. Additionally, we made heavy investments in local infrastructure in GCC and have also based multi-million dollar credit lines from our partners in Silicon Valley Bank for the GCC markets. We're happy to strengthen our relationship with the leading news publisher in the area, the Khaleej Times, and to continue providing top quality content, high level of expertise and revenues for our publishers".

About VidCrunch

VidCrunch, a US based ad-tech company, is a leading video monetization platform that helps publishers increase revenues while providing their audience with high quality video content. The VidCrunch video unit is used by hundreds of sites across the globe and is commonly used by top content publishers and exposes their audience to new, relevant, high quality content.VidCrunch is financed by Silicon Valley Bank.

About Khaleej Times

Galadari Printing and Publishing Co. L.L.C is the publishing house of the UAE's first and leading English daily, the Khaleej Times. The newspaper was launched in April 1978.

Our website www.khaleejtimes.com , launched in 1997, is one of UAE's leading English digital news platforms, and, along with a wide network of social media platforms, reaches 60M+ Page Views on a monthly basis.

