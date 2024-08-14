KHALIFA KUSH ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN EXPANSION, LAUNCHING IN GERMANY IN 2025

In Partnership with Sanity Group, Khalifa Kush will enter the German Medical Market with Two Exclusive Strains in 3,000+ Pharmacies

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Khalifa Kush , the premium cannabis brand founded by renowned multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa, today proudly announces its international expansion into Europe. Starting in early 2025, Khalifa Kush will enter the German medical cannabis market through a strategic multi-year partnership with Berlin-based Sanity Group and its leading medical cannabis brand, avaay Medical.

Beginning in January 2025, avaay will introduce two exclusive Khalifa Kush strains in the form of flower as a medical offering to German patients, with additional strain launches to follow throughout the year. Grown under GACP-certified conditions, these strains were specifically produced for the German market by British Columbia cultivator, Miracle Valley and processed under EU-GMP standards. They will be available in over 3,000 pharmacies throughout the country for licensed patients. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to delivering high-quality cannabis products, combining Khalifa Kush's renowned expertise and exclusive genetics with avaay Medical's robust market presence and ability to scale.

"I'm excited for our international expansion of Khalifa Kush, as we bring the brand to the European market, starting with Germany," said Wiz Khalifa. "When we started exploring a partnership it was key to find a group in Europe who shares our passion for quality and we found that in Sanity Group."

With the expansion into Germany, Khalifa Kush is positioned as one of the first U.S. cannabis brands to break into the European market, reinforcing its status as an industry trailblazer. Its partnership with avaay Medical aims to pioneer the growing German and broader European cannabis markets, starting with the medical sector. As cannabis legalization progresses across Europe, Khalifa Kush will also explore opportunities to roll out its products for recreational use in select countries.

"Partnering with Khalifa Kush marks a significant milestone for Sanity Group and the German medical cannabis market," said Finn Haensel, CEO and founder of Sanity Group. "As a California-based brand, led by expertise and quality, Khalifa Kush presents an opportunity in Germany to advance patient-centered care, particularly in light of the increased demand for medical cannabis products following the nation's reclassification on April 1."

This strategic move not only solidifies Khalifa Kush's foothold in the German market but also opens the door to further expansion across Europe, with neighboring countries such as Austria and Switzerland on the horizon. Khalifa Kush is dedicated to building a world where everyone can smoke like Wiz, offering the best strains and products in collaboration with the best teams in the industry. With this new chapter, Khalifa Kush continues to set the standard for premium cannabis products globally.

About Khalifa Kush

Founded by global icon Wiz Khalifa, Khalifa Kush is a leading cannabis, apparel and accessories brand based in Los Angeles and Pittsburgh. Since its U.S. debut in 2015, Khalifa Kush has earned a reputation for excellence while achieving continued growth by delivering world-class quality and exclusive products. Powered by proprietary, industry-leading genetics, the brand offers a full lineup of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates. Khalifa Kush is currently available in select markets including Arizona, California, DC, Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, and Pennsylvania, with plans to expand into additional markets in 2024 and beyond. To learn more about the brand, shop apparel and find Khalifa Kush near you, visit KHALIFAKUSH.COM and follow along on Instagram @khalifakush.

About Sanity Group

Sanity Group aims to improve people's quality of life through the use of cannabinoids and the utilization of the endocannabinoid system. The focus is on cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals and consumer goods. To harness the full potential of cannabis, Sanity Group invests in research of the cannabis plant and its active ingredients as well as in specific areas of application. Sanity Group, founded in Berlin in 2018 by Finn Age Haensel, includes Vayamed and avaay Medical (medical cannabis), Endosane Pharmaceuticals (finished pharmaceuticals), vaay (lifestyle) and Grashaus Projects (recreational cannabis Swiss pilot project). Near Frankfurt am Main, Sanity Group also operates a production facility for cannabis extracts. More information at sanitygroup.com/press.

