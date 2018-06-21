Khan Academy and ETS Partner to Create Free Test Prep for Aspiring Teachers

PRINCETON, N.J., and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- To help aspiring teachers succeed and to bolster the pipeline of future teachers, the nonprofit organizations ETS and Khan Academy announced a partnership today to develop free test prep for the Praxis® Core tests, key exams for many candidates entering teacher preparation programs.

The goal of free prep for the Praxis® Core Academic Skills for Educators (Core) tests is to help level the playing field for all teacher candidates.

"ETS is committed to expanding diversity, equity and opportunity in the teacher pipeline," said Walt MacDonald, ETS President and CEO. "To do this we're focusing our attention on the need to further support our teacher candidates by making sure that they have access to free tools and resources that enable them to succeed."

With the Praxis Core tests prep from Khan Academy and ETS, aspiring teachers will gain the knowledge and skills they need to succeed on test day and beyond — all for free. The program will be available in spring 2019.

Free prep for the Praxis Core tests will diagnose each teacher candidate's strengths and weaknesses. Each user will then receive a personalized study plan beginning at the user's starting point and progressing right up to test day. The user will be guided through a series of in-depth instructional materials, including practice questions, videos, and tips, that meet the user's unique needs in terms both of subject matter and time available to study the materials covered by the test.

"We're delighted to work with ETS on the important goal of leveling the playing field for all aspiring teachers," said Sal Khan, founder and CEO of Khan Academy. "We think free Praxis Core tests prep will bring many more candidates from diverse backgrounds into the teacher pipeline. We can't wait to help them succeed."

The Praxis Core tests prep will be Khan Academy's third free and official test prep program for benchmark standardized exams.

