Khan Academy Launches Free LSAT Prep For All

"For the first time, all aspiring law students have access to free, personalized LSAT prep using official LSAT questions combined with Khan Academy's expertise in online education," said Kellye Testy, the president and CEO of the Law School Admission Council. "Khan Academy Official LSAT Prep is a major component of LSAC's new initiatives to help level the playing field for all prospective applicants and build the justice pipeline."

Khan Academy Official LSAT Prep diagnoses each student's strengths and weaknesses. The program guides students through lessons and practice questions at just the right level for them. Videos, articles, and explanations cover every concept on the LSAT and, as weaknesses turn into strengths, students track their progress toward their goal.

"The aim of Khan Academy Official LSAT Prep is to help all students build the skills and confidence they need to succeed on test day and beyond," said Sal Khan, founder and CEO of Khan Academy.

Last year, more than 100,000 prospective law school students took the LSAT. Many students can't afford to pay for commercial test prep, which can cost hundreds of dollars to more than $2,000 for various LSAT packages.

"Today LSAT prep by Khan Academy opens a new passageway for everyone," said Sidney Williams, an attorney and prelaw advisor at Central State University in Ohio.

Nearly 5,000 test takers who are registered for the June LSAT have been using Khan Academy Official LSAT Prep for the last month as beta testers. "Khan Academy positively boosted my confidence level," said Camia Elzie, a rising senior at Georgia State University who plans to attend law school to become a civil rights attorney. "There are explanations for every question! When I get something correct or incorrect, I know precisely why and can develop in that area."

The LSAT provides a standard measure of critical reading and reasoning skills considered essential for success in law school. At this time, there is a clear uptick in interest in legal education:

LSAT test takers for the most recent testing year increased by more than 18% from the previous year.

Law school applicants are up 8.7% over this time last year.

LSAT continues to be the only admission test accepted by all law schools.

"With more students pursuing legal education, this is the perfect time to help them on their journey with free, comprehensive LSAT prep by the experts at Khan Academy," said Testy.

Today's announcement marks the launch of Khan Academy's second official test prep for critical standardized exams. In 2015, Khan Academy launched Official SAT Practice with the College Board. Nearly six million people have used Official SAT Practice, and research shows that practice on Khan Academy advances all students regardless of high school GPA, gender, race and ethnicity, and parental education level.

"We've seen that free and personalized test prep that is widely available for everyone can have a profound and positive impact," said Khan. "With the launch of Khan Academy Official LSAT Prep, we're excited to help all aspiring law students pursue their dreams."

Khan Academy Official LSAT Prep is available free at KhanAcademy.org/lsat.

