KHC Partnership: Supporting Healthcare Quality Measurement and Transparency

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kentuckiana Health Collaborative (KHC) and Certilytics, Inc. today announced a partnership to bring advanced healthcare analytics capabilities to KHC's highly respected quality measures reporting—with the ultimate goal of improving healthcare delivery throughout Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

Certilytics, a healthcare analytics firm headquartered in Louisville with a national footprint of customers and employees, will support KHC's Consolidated Measurement Reports. These reports allow for comparisons between provider groups to drive health improvements through measurement alignment. Leveraging data from health plans, the reports benchmark providers against local and state averages based on the quality of care patients receive on a variety of ambulatory care indicators.

"Our partnership with Certilytics allows us to continue the important work that we've done over the last 15 years to drive healthcare quality improvements through measurement and transparency," said KHC Data Scientist Stephanie Clouser. "Without data, we wouldn't be able to identify gaps in care or implement improvement efforts in our community."

Certilytics will bring to the project its extensive experience with provider quality measurement. The company's analytic insights—including its Provider Insights report—are used by national insurers and Fortune 100 employers to identify high-performing providers and design high-value networks.

"As Louisville-based entities, both Certilytics and KHC share many values, including a commitment to transparency and a desire to improve the region's healthcare delivery system," said Andrew Ottum, Certilytics' Chief Business Development & Client Deployment Officer. "We're thrilled to be supporting KHC's important work and look forward to exploring new ways to apply our powerful predictive capabilities to the Consolidated Measurement Reports and other KHC initiatives."

For the last 15 years, the KHC has advanced healthcare quality measurement and transparency through Consolidated Measurement Reports, which are distributed to more than 5,000 providers and group practices throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky and in Southern Indiana. The KHC is the only regional organization that combines Commercial, Medicaid, and Medicare Advantage data for quality reporting. The community-level reports provide insights into where the community has improved—or not—in these key indicators of quality healthcare.

About KHC

The Kentuckiana Health Collaborative (KHC) is a non-profit organization comprised of representatives who have a major stake in improving the health status and the healthcare delivery system in Kentucky and Southern Indiana. The KHC creates a space for multiple stakeholders to work collaboratively toward the Triple Aim goals of Better Health, Better Care, and Better Value. For more information on the KHC, visit www.KHCollaborative.org.

About Certilytics

Certilytics, Inc. provides sophisticated predictive analytics solutions to major healthcare organizations by integrating financial, clinical, and behavioral insights. Customers use the solutions to price and mitigate risk with precision and confidence, creating unique value for patients, actuaries, clinicians, data scientists, and developers. Certilytics clients see the future through data using the company's advanced technologies, including the Brainstorm® AI deep learning platform, a library of predictive models, the Aspects reporting suite, and the CORE Pathways next-generation clinical episode grouper.

Certilytics is a closely held private company that was launched through an innovative product development and partnering arrangement with two national healthcare organizations. The company is headquartered in Louisville, Ky., with a national footprint of employees and customers. Contact Certilytics to learn more about their AI-powered predictive analytics.

