Kheloni Launches New Luxury Greek Sandals Collection

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kheloni LLC, a Charleston-based, family-owned company has launched a luxury Greek sandals collection handcrafted in Athens, Greece. Kheloni has dubbed their modern take on the ancient product as "the little greek sandal" -- a tagline conveying that Kheloni will mean to footwear what the "little black dress" meant to fashion before it. The sandal designs are versatile enough to be worn during the day with jeans or to a formal evening dinner or cocktail setting.

Each hand-made pair of Kheloni sandals is crafted with the finest materials sourced, whenever possible, from Greece and meticulous attention to detail for quality, comfort and style. The initial collection features four distinctive sandals: The Pyrrhos features a vivid red heel and playful striped lining. The any occasion, elegant Krysanthe is the perfect "dress me up" shoe with a touch of gold and a platinum heel that works either day or night. The Rita and Nita, featuring jaguar and zebra printed hides, are "little greek slides" that can be worn with the traditional silky straps or without as slides. The upcoming Spring 2021 collection will add several slides with additional hides that offer new prints and patterns.

Kheloni is a multi-generational, family business that started with a vision Rebecca Sarafidis Gradler shared with her family across the globe in Athens. There have been logistical, cultural, travel and situational challenges, such as sourcing materials and manufacturing and launching a brand during a global pandemic. Despite the obstacles, Kheloni's launch was the culmination of a dream.

"We started the company not only to sell and make beautiful, fashion-forward sandals and to honor our Greek heritage, but to inspire other women to pursue their dreams and to persevere even when their dream might seem impossible," said Sarafidis Gradler, Creative Designer and Founder of Kheloni LLC. "We believe fashion begins with your shoes. They tell a story of who you are and are an expression of individuality. Our motto is we want every woman to wear one thing well."

