Kherkher Garcia, LLP Files Wrongful Death Suit Against J.B. Hunt in Double Fatality Collision

On November 23, 2020 at approximately 7:00AM., Ana Delia Mejia Flores and Flor Maribel Recinos were driving a Honda SUV southbound on U.S. 59, a few miles north of Gentry, Arkansas when a commercial tractor-trailer owned, leased, and/or controlled by, J. B. Hunt Transport, Inc. crossed into Ana and Flor's lane, rolled over, and crushed their vehicle. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety's preliminary investigation, J.B. Hunt's driver initially departed the roadway to his right and then overcorrected to the left, causing him to enter the opposing lane, lose control, and roll the vehicle.

Attorney Kevin Haynes said the families are bringing the suit to hold J.B. Hunt accountable for tragic loss of their loved-ones. "This tragic loss of life was preventable. J.B. Hunt's driver was driving an unsafe speed for the conditions and was not keeping a proper lookout of the roadway in front of him, causing him to lose control." said Haynes. "The dash cam footage speaks for itself in this situation. Ultimately, J.B. Hunt is responsible for negligence of their driver and we intend to the hold them accountable and help prevent a tragedy like this from happening again."

Kherkher Garcia, LLP is a Houston-based law firm with over 30 years of success in trying cases to juries across the nation. The trucking collision lawyers at Kherkher Garcia have won substantial verdicts and settlements for victims and their families in some of the largest trucking cases history. To learn more, visit www.kherkhergarcia.com .

