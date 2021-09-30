Kherkher Garcia to represent family of young man killed in Miami condo collapse pro bono

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston personal injury firm of Kherkher Garcia, LLP will provide pro bono representation for the family of a young man who was killed in the tragic condo collapse in Surfside, FL in June.

"We are more than proud to represent an incredible local Houston family to bring to light why this horrible tragedy happened," firm partner Steve Kherkher said. "While the public is fully aware that this building should have been condemned years ago, we will now fight to ensure that this doesn't happen again. A son and a brother's life must be remembered by protecting others from the occurrence of another similar tragedy."

The nation was shocked when Champlain Towers South, a 12-story oceanfront condominium located about seven miles north of Miami Beach, suddenly collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24th. Nearly 100 people died as a result of the deadliest structural failure to happen in the United States in 40 years, and a dozen more were injured. While investigations into the incident are ongoing and will likely continue for some time to come, early reports suggest that the collapse was the result of a construction error that the condo's board had been made aware of as early as October 2018.

NPR reports that an area engineer had observed that the building's concrete slab was flat rather than curved, which caused water to collect on its surface rather than roll off. This standing water eroded the concrete and rusted the steel support beams, dangerously weakening the structure and necessitating $9 million in repairs that were apparently never addressed.

By April of this year, that repair estimate had increased to $15 million, according to a letter sent by the board's president. The board subsequently approved a search for an additional line of credit to fund the repairs, which apparently had not yet begun by the time of the tragic collapse more than two months later.

About Kherkher Garcia, LLP

Kherkher Garcia is one of Texas' largest and most successful personal injury firms, having secured billions of dollars on behalf of thousands of clients. Visit their website at www.kherkhergarcia.com for more information.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Kherkher Garcia, LLP