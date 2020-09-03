KHIDI Korean Pavilion for 'HIMSS Europe Digital Event'

KHIDI is the government-affiliated institution which carries out the systematic and professional support for the improvement of public health and enhancement of the international competitiveness in the health industry. KHIDI has been specifically leading the development of the health industry such as medical services, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, foreign patient attraction, and digital healthcare industry.

In particular, in the HIMSS European event, the Korea Pavilion was operated by recruiting companies for three consecutive years following 2018 and 2019. Even for this upcoming event, eight competitive Korean companies will be participating online.

The enterprises with outstanding technology including Lemonhealthcare, F&D Partners, Mediage, Doai, Ikoob, U-Shin C&C, Insung information, QTT etc., will be showcasing their unique technologies such as medical device manufacturing, remote medical treatment system and medical software.

Deok-Cheol Kwon, the president of KHIDI stated that he hopes that Korea's competitive companies and companies around the world will have a constructive forum for discussion on the promotion of human health and the development of the smart healthcare industry at HIMSS European digital event.

