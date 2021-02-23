Khiron and Tecnologico de Monterrey of Mexico Launch First Internationally Accredited Medical Cannabis Diploma in Latin America

International Diploma in Medicinal Cannabis for Latin American doctors to be hosted virtually through Mexico's TecSalud School of Medicine and Health Sciences (EMCS), beginning February 20, 2021

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, today announces the Company has introduced Latin America's first internationally accredited post graduate medical cannabis program. Hosted in partnership with Mexico's TecSalud School of Medicine and Health Sciences, this first of its kind program provides essential medical cannabis education to practicing doctors and comes as Khiron plans to roll out its satellite clinic and market awareness strategy in Mexico.

"Our goal is to improve the lives of 1 million patients by 2024, and Mexico is a very important part of that plan. The success of our partnership with Tecnologico de Monterrey allows us to now introduce the first internationally recognized medical cannabis diploma program in Latin America. We are very enthusiastic about our role in the legal medical cannabis market in Mexico and believe that an educated physician community, together with our proven, vertically integrated model, will give us a significant first mover and sustainable advantage in the country," comments Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and director.

The medical diploma will be delivered virtually through the TecSalud School of Medicine and Health Sciences, starting in February 2021, to provide physicians with the necessary tools for the responsible use and safe prescription of cannabinoids. The program will cover the theoretical and practical basis of medical cannabis, pharmacological properties of cannabinoids, and the international regulatory frameworks for medical cannabis. The diploma course will be delivered through keynotes, expert panels and workshops with international speakers and pioneers in the field of medicinal cannabis. Dr. Fernando Cantú, the Academic Director of the Medical Specialty of Anesthesiology and Clinical Director of the Clinic of Pain and Palliative Care at TecSalud will oversee the program.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading medical cannabis provider in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Colombia, Peru and the UK, and is positioned to commence sales of medical cannabis in Germany and Brazil in early 2021.

Leveraging wholly-owned medical clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with Kuida™ now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and UK. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

