Khiron Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

Lytham Partners to Provide Investor Relations Services

TORONTO, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN)(OTCQX: KHRNF)(Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated medical cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, announces the results of its 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held on June 30, 2021.

Shareholders approved the resolutions detailed in the management information circular of the Company dated May 25, 2021, namely:

Setting the number of directors of the Company at six;

Electing all six management nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company, including Juan Carlos Echeverry , Vicente Fox , Christopher Naprawa , Deborah Rosati , Alvaro Torres and Alvaro Yanez ; and

, , , , and ; and Re-appointing BDO Canada LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors.

The number of shares represented at the meeting was 52,591,833, or 34.89% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company as of the record date.

Khiron engages Lytham Partners, LLC to provide Investor Relations Services

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has retained Lytham Partners, LLC ("Lytham") to provide investor relations services on a month-to-month basis. Lytham is a leading US-based investor relations firm with more than two decades of experience and a specialization in connecting small cap companies with high-quality and focused institutional investors. The services will include support for investment community outreach and corporate communications. As consideration for the services, Lytham will receive US$6,500 per month. At the time of this agreement, neither Lytham nor its principals have any direct or indirect interest in the Company's securities. The engagement of Lytham remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading vertically integrated medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging wholly-owned medical health centres and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Peru, Germany and the UK, and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico and Brazil in 2021. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

