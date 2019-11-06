Khiron Enters First Latin American Cannabis Lines of Research Targeting U.S. $44 Billion Dermatological Drug Market

Clinical research partnership with Centro Dermatológico Federico Lleras Acosta (CDFLLA), focuses on effectiveness of medical cannabis for dermatological conditions defined in three main lines of research: Melanoma, Keratinocytes and Mycobacterial growth.

Global dermatological (prescription) drug market valued at $38.4bn in 2017, rising to $44.1bn in 2018 (Source: GMR Data).

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN ), (OTCQB: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America, reports that as part of its agreement with Centro Dermatológico Federico Lleras Acosta (CDFLLA), the Company presented their cannabis dermatological lines of research at II TeraCILAD in Colombia, a leading medical conference with over 1,000 dermatologists in attendance. The lines of research mark important progress towards the identification and validation of cannabis as a potential therapy for certain medical skin conditions.

The clinical evaluations aim to identify the effectiveness of cannabanoids (CBD) in modulating inflammatory responses in certain melanoma cells and in keratinocytes, who's primary function is to form a barrier against environmental damage, with the possibility to establish potential therapeutic uses in some dermatological conditions. Skin conditions continue to rise globally with the incidences of melanoma doubling in the past three decades to 287,723 new cases diagnosed and 60,712 deaths, according to Globocon cancer research laboratory. Clinical research conducted by Khiron and CDFLLA is anticipated to begin in Q1 2020 and will be pursued subject to receipt of government of Colombia permits.

Dr. Edwin Bendek, Khiron Medical Director, Skincare, commented, "Global studies indicate the continued rise of an array of dermatological conditions which have profound impact on patients, and significant cost to overstretched healthcare systems worldwide. Khiron is part of a global community that believes medical cannabis can play a key role in addressing such conditions and the progress we are making with our partner CDFLLA is important in developing the scientific research to support adoption."

Khiron's partnership with CDFLLA reinforces the Company's commitment to a patient-oriented operational model, which aims to engage and educate healthcare professionals and patients on the benefits of medical cannabis. It also expands Khiron's efforts in the skin sector, where the Company has focused on innovating and introducing CBD-based cosmeceutical products to the global market through a rigorous and research-based product development strategy.

The previously announced agreement between Khiron and CDFLLA establishes an initial three-year research and education partnership that in October 2019 saw the organizations present the lines of research jointly at II TeraCILAD, one of the largest dermatological events in LATAM, focused on medical education, scientific exchange and collaboration across the medical community.

Claudia Rojas, Director of Centro Dermatológico Federico Lleras Acosta, commented, "Identifying the criteria and scope for our research marks important progress as we partner with the Khiron medical and research team to establish a scientific model that will address certain dermatological conditions such as psoriasis and melanoma. As we progress this research, we continue to work alongside the broader medical community to increase understanding of the potential benefits of medical cannabis for certain skin conditions."

About Centro Dermatológico Federico Lleras Acosta (CDFLLA)

Centro Dermatológico Federico Lleras Acosta (CDFLLA) is a University Hospital of the National Order which provides specialized dermatology outpatient services that focus on health promotion, disease prevention, humanization, patient safety and sustainability, within the Integrated System Management. Since its inception in 1934, CDFLLA has worked to promote education, research and comprehensive training specialists, and has become a widely respected place of training recognized at both the national and international levels. CDFLLA has also served to advise the national government on public policy in dermatology, for the purpose of improving the health of Colombians.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is positioned to be the dominant integrated cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Latin America and is fully licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis. The company delivers best in class regulatory compliance, has the first approved set of CBD cosmetic products on shelf in Colombia, and is currently facilitating testing to meet and surpass all license requirements for commercial cannabis derived products.

With a focused regional strategy and patient oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

Further information in respect of the Company can be found at www.khiron.ca.

