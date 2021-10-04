Khiron Life Sciences to Present at Upcoming October Investor Conferences

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, is scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor conferences in October 2021:

A.G.P.' S VIRTUAL FALL CONSUMER CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Attending 1x1 Meetings: Tuesday, October 5th 2021

Moderator: Aaron Grey, Managing Director, Equity Research Consumer & Cannabis

LYTHAM PARTNERS FALL 2021 INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Khiron Presentation: Thursday, October 7th at 9:30 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2783/42914

Panel "Growing without Borders, an International Perspective":

Thursday, October 7th at 11:30 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_75709/conference_register.html?bank_access=0&event_id=75709&attendee_role_id=INVESTOR

MJBIZ CONFERENCE

Thursday, October 15th at 4:00 p.m ET

Panel Participation: The Latin American Cannabis Supply Chain: Do's, Don'ts and Industry Domination

BENZINGA CANNABIS CAPITAL CONFERENCE

Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City

Khiron Presentation: Friday, October 15 th at 3:45 p.m ET

at 3:45 p.m ET Virtual executive interview with Mr. Vicente Fox : Thursday, October 14 th & 15 th at 1:10 p.m ET

: & 15 at 1:10 p.m ET Panel: International Spotlight - Continued Cannabis Expansion in European Markets: Friday, October 15 th at 2:10 p.m ET

A.G.P's hosted events are intended for prospective and existing A.G.P's clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact you're A.G.P's representative with interest.

For more information about the Lytham Partners Conference or to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting with Khiron, please contact a Lytham Partners representative at [email protected] or register at www.lythampartners.com/fall2021invreg

Interested parties for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference can register to attend here.

Members of the Khiron management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. For more information about the conference or to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting with Khiron management, please call the company's investor relations team at 1-647-556-5750

Interested parties for the MJBizCon can register to attend here.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading vertically integrated international medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging wholly-owned medical health clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Peru, Germany, UK, and Brazil and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

