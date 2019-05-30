Khiron Life Sciences to Webcast Live on June 4th at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQB: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, announced today that Khiron President, Chris Naprawa will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 4th.

DATE: Tuesday, June 4th

TIME: 12:30 PM Eastern Time

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/June4CannabisVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Closes $28.75 Million bought deal equity financing

bought deal equity financing Signed letter of intent to establish medical cannabis distribution agreement for over 900 pharmacies in Colombia

Signed a distribution agreement for its Kuida® cosmeceutical brand with Cafam, a leading Colombian drugstore chain

Expands to Europe , signing non-binding agreement to acquire Italy -based Canapalife Group

About Khiron

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is positioned to be the dominant integrated cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Latin America and is fully licensed in the country for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis. In May 2018, Khiron listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, becoming the first Colombian based medical cannabis company to trade on any exchange globally.

With a focused regional strategy and patient oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. Khiron is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

Further information on Khiron Life Sciences can be found at https://investors.khiron.ca/

To be added to the distribution list, please email khiron@kcsa.com with "Khiron" in the subject line.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Related Links

http://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

