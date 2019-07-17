Khiron Obtains Final Approval to Commercialize CBD Production and Receives Approval for an additional 17 Cannabis Strains from Colombian Agricultural Institute

Khiron has now secured all approvals required to commercialize current CBD cultivation and production for medical purposes. Commercial sales expected for third quarter of 2019

Initial harvest expected to produce CBD extract in 2019 to supply Khiron´s established medical cannabis distribution channel of over 1.0 million potential patients

Khiron has now registered a total of 22 strains with Colombian Agricultural Institute ("ICA"). Production includes full profile of CBD and THC strains specifically selected for key target indications

Khiron will now seek commercial quota for the commercialization of THC strains based on the breadth and depth of its potential addressable patient network

TORONTO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQB: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America, announced today that it has received approval from the National Cultivar Registry and the Technical Direction of the ICA for the commercialization of 17 stains of cannabis. The approvals bring the total number of registered strains to 22 and positions the Company to commercialize and distribute CBD cannabis, which is currently being cultivated at Khiron's facility near Ibague, Colombia. This development, which results from a successful ICA operational review, firmly positions the Company to commercialize its medical cannabis product sales in the third quarter of 2019.

The Company intends to begin commercial production of CBD extract in 2019. This production will be used primarily to produce medicine and sold to patients individually as specifically prepared formulations. This direct to patient distribution method is anticipated to deliver higher margins than producers focused on wholesale export distribution models. Based on independent market research, it is estimated that Colombia has upwards of 6 million potential patients for medical cannabis products (IMS Quintiles). Benefitting from the proprietary independent market research Khiron has commissioned, the Company's medical and scientific teams will utilize state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction processes to produce a portfolio of predefined, precise, and effective formulations to address the unmet medical needs of patients.

In addition to commercializing CBD production, the Company's proprietary psychoactive cannabis varieties ("THC") have now undergone and completed a rigorous regulatory process to receive strain approval from ICA. With these strain approvals, Khiron can now work to obtain approval of the THC strains for commercial quota issuance with the Quota Technical Group. Before commercial quotas can be awarded, the Company must demonstrate an established market demand and distribution method. Based on the potential addressable patient network Khiron has established with medical associations and the ILANS acquisition, the Company believes it has established a leading position in terms of receiving a favorable quota allocation. To date there have been no awards of commercial quotas for THC in Colombia.

Alvaro Torres, CEO of Khiron Life Sciences, commented, "Khiron has continually focused on expediting our timing to market, while ensuring the highest standards of product quality and consistency. With these approvals secured, Khiron is now poised to introduce its medical cannabis products in Colombia by the third quarter of this year, which once again, demonstrates the Company's in-depth understanding of patient needs, its strategic and evidence-based approach, unparalleled regulatory knowledge, and its leadership role in the Latin American market."

ICA strain certification can be viewed on the Khiron website: https://investors.khiron.ca/gallery

About Khiron

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is positioned to be the dominant integrated cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Latin America and is fully licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis. The company delivers best in class regulatory compliance, has the first approved CBD cosmetic products on shelf, while completing testing to meet and surpass all license requirements for commercial cannabis derived products.

With a focused regional strategy and patient-oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. Khiron is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

Further information on Khiron Life Sciences can be found at https://investors.khiron.ca/

