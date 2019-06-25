Khiron President Chris Naprawa to Participate in Grit Capital Virtual Investor Conference

TORONTO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQB: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, announces today that Company president Chris Naprawa will be presenting at the Grit Capital Virtual Investor Conference to be hosted on June 26, 2019.

Date: Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Time: 1:20pm EST

Website Registration Link: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/events/event-details/grit-capital-virtual-investor-conference-june-2019

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Recent Company Highlights

Completes Acquisition of NettaGrowth International, advancing multi-country operator strategy

Completes new lab facilities with initial capacity of 3 tonnes of extract per year

Closes $28.75 Million bough deal financing, including full exercise of over-allotment option

bough deal financing, including full exercise of over-allotment option Expands distribution of Kuida cosmeceutical brand with Colombian conglomerate Cafam deal

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is positioned to be the dominant integrated cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Latin America and is fully licensed in the country for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis. In May 2018, Khiron listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, becoming the first Colombian based medical cannabis company to trade on any exchange globally.

With a focused regional strategy and patient oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. Khiron is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

Further information on Khiron Life Sciences can be found at www.khiron.ca .

