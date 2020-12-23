Khiron Provides Year-End Corporate Update

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, provides a year-end corporate update on its global operations.

Colombia

Khiron is the first cannabis company in Colombia to ship THC products internationally

to ship THC products internationally Colombian government extends medical health insurance coverage to THC and CBD medical cannabis products

Company appoints former Colombia Minister of Finance Juan Carlos Echeverry as an independent member of its Board of Directors

Minister of Finance as an independent member of its Board of Directors On December 9 th , Khiron opens new small-format clinic in Medellin, Colombia's 2 nd largest city, as part of the Company's plan to extend its medical cannabis clinics across Colombia and Latin America

, Khiron opens new small-format clinic in 2 largest city, as part of the Company's plan to extend its medical cannabis clinics across and Khiron declared a National Strategic Project by the Government of Colombia , which simplifies and accelerates administration processes for the Company's strategic initiatives

, which simplifies and accelerates administration processes for the Company's strategic initiatives Doctor Zerenia TM telehealth platform attracts 25% of patients from outside of Bogota , expanding national reach

telehealth platform attracts 25% of patients from outside of , expanding national reach Patient consultations at Company owned clinics return to pre COVID-19 levels

Peru

Company becomes the first private medical cannabis company to sell both THC and CBD medical cannabis products in Peru . In doing so, it also becomes the first company to ever export THC from Colombia for commercial purposes

Europe

Khiron ships medical cannabis products to the UK for Project Twenty21, which now has more than 8,000 patients who have registered their interest

Company's medical cannabis e-learning certification completed by physicians participating in partnership with the UK's Medical Cannabis Clinicians Society

"This has been an historic year for Khiron in the advancement of our business; We are seeing patient volume in our expanding network of clinics in Colombia, our telehealth platform is attracting patients across the country, and with sales in Peru we are the first company ever to export THC product from Colombia. The global pandemic has made 2020 challenging for the Company, and at times we have had to suspend certain clinic medical services, however, as we look to 2021 in a position of operational and financial strength, I would like to recognize the remarkable hard work, dedication and commitment of our global team," comments Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and Director.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading cannabis company in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Peru and has a presence in Mexico, Uruguay, UK, Spain and also in Germany, where it is positioned to begin sales of medical cannabis.

Leveraging its first-mover advantage and patient-oriented approach, Khiron combines global scientific expertise, product innovation, agricultural infrastructure, wholly-owned medical clinics, and online doctor education programs to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with KuidaTM now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and UK. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

