Khiron Targets Over 40,000 Beauty Industry Leaders with Kuida Skin Care Brand at Cosmoprof North America

Full portfolio of Kuida products will be exhibited at the event's Discover Beauty Pavilion to over 40,000 retail buyers, distributors, and beauty industry professionals

Kuida is the first Colombian mass-market CBD cosmeceutical brand to showcase at Cosmoprof

Participation in Cosmoprof North America marks crucial step towards expansion of Kuida into the United States , subject to TSX approval, targeting $20 billion dollar U.S. cosmetic market (Euromonitor)

Kuida the only CBD skin care product line available at retail in Colombia

TORONTO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN ), (OTCQB: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America, announced today that the Company will participate in Cosmoprof North America, taking place July 28 – July 30 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Recognized as the leading B2B beauty event in North America, this event will present the Company's Kuida cosmeceutical portfolio to a vast network of U.S. retailers, distributors and buyers, as the Company targets U.S. consumers through its previously announced Joint Venture with Dixie Brands.

With over 40,000 expected attendees, Cosmoprof North America is known by the beauty industry as a hub to discover best-in-class brand launches and product innovations, new channels for distribution, packaging, and manufacturing, and to form key relationships with top industry professionals and retailers. The Company was previously invited to present at Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna earlier this year, where it became the first Colombian mass-market CBD cosmeceutical brand to showcase at Cosmoprof in March 2019.

Elsa Navarro, Skin Unit Director, Khiron Life Sciences, states: "After an overwhelmingly positive response at Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, we are thrilled to exhibit at Cosmoprof North America 2019. As we continue to experience strong demand for the Kuida brand, our participation at this widely-respected industry event underscores our proven product development expertise and further solidifies our relationship with a growing network of retailers, distributors and buyers."

Launched in October 2018, Kuida is the first brand in Colombia that brings the benefits of Cannabidiol (CBD) to a comprehensive portfolio of skin and body care products for women, and as such Kuida remains the only CBD skin care product line available at retail in the country. Since the initial exclusive launch of the product with Colombian retailer Farmatodo, Khiron has secured distribution arrangements with many of the largest retailers in the Colombian market, including Fedco, Linio, Droguerias Cafam, Habib, Galenos, and Salud Market. Collectively, these companies represent over 176 retail points of sales as well as significant online distribution platforms.

Through a 50/50 joint venture with Dixie Brands, one of the cannabis industry's leading consumer packaged goods companies, Khiron now intends to introduce Kuida to the US market, subject to TSX approval, combining its portfolio of proven product formulations with Dixie's established marketing and distribution expertise to accelerate market access and entry across the United States. Building upon its participation at Foundermade East, an influential beauty and wellness summit which took place in June 2019 in New York City, Kuida's presence at Cosmoprof North America will further lay the foundation for the brand's entry in the United States, representing the next milestone in Kuida's expansion to the $20 billion U.S. cosmetic market.

Visit Khiron at Booth 42018 at the Discover Beauty Pavilion at Cosmoprof North America.

About Cosmoprof North America

Cosmoprof North America (CPNA) is the award winning premier international B2B beauty trade show covering all facets of the industry under one roof and the largest event of its kind in the Americas. For more information, please visit www.cosmoprofnorthamerica.com . Event information and exhibitor updates are also posted on Facebook, Twitter (@cosmoproflv) and Instagram (@cosmoprofna).

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is positioned to be the dominant integrated cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Colombia and is fully licensed in the country for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis. The company delivers best in class regulatory compliance, has the first approved CBD cosmetic products on shelf, while it facilitates testing to meet and surpass all license requirements for commercial cannabis derived products.

With a focused regional strategy and patient oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. Khiron is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

Further information on Khiron Life Sciences can be found at www.khiron.ca .

