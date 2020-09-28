Khiron To Present at Canaccord Genuity Virtual US Cannabis Symposium on September 30th

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQX: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, is pleased to announce that Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and Director, and Chris Naprawa, Khiron Chairman, will present live at Canaccord Genuity's 2020 Virtual US Cannabis Symposium on September 30, 2020.

Date: Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Time: 9:30 a.m. EDT

Hosted by Canaccord Genuity, the 2020 Virtual US Cannabis Symposium is an investor-focused online event that brings together institutional investors and financial leaders and features publicly traded company presentations and one-on-one meetings with senior management teams representing every facet of the cannabis industry.

Khiron CEO and Director Alvaro Torres and Khiron Chairman Chris Naprawa will present and take questions from symposium attendees in real time, and a recording of the presentation will be available for those who are not able to join live on the day of the event.

Recent Company Highlights:

Became the first company to sell and fill medical cannabis prescriptions in Peru through private pharmacies

through private pharmacies Filled over 3,000 medical cannabis prescriptions in Colombia since receipt of authorization to manufacture and commercialize high-THC medical cannabis.

since receipt of authorization to manufacture and commercialize high-THC medical cannabis. Received status of National Interest Strategic Project ("PINES") from the Government of Colombia , enabling Khiron to simplify authorization processes, reduce cost and accelerate time to market for its services and products for the Colombian market and for export.

, enabling Khiron to simplify authorization processes, reduce cost and accelerate time to market for its services and products for the Colombian market and for export. Entered partnership with Latin America's largest multi-vertical app platform Rappi to distribute Khiron's Kuida CBD product portfolio across LatAm. Rappi has an average of more than 10 million active users monthly (source: Apptopia), with deliveries for almost 100,000 businesses in LatAm, including over 13 million deliveries in Colombia alone.

largest multi-vertical app platform Rappi to distribute Khiron's Kuida CBD product portfolio across LatAm. Rappi has an average of more than 10 million active users monthly (source: Apptopia), with deliveries for almost 100,000 businesses in LatAm, including over 13 million deliveries in alone. Expanded reach of Khiron's medical cannabis e-learning platform to the UK market in partnership with clinician-led Medical Cannabis Clinicians Society Doctors. Also participating in this program are members of Project Twenty21, the leading medical cannabis registry in the UK where Khiron is the exclusive LatAm provider of medical cannabis to the project.

Signed distribution deal for Khiron's Kuida CBD product portfolio with DNO Group, bringing the brand to Hong Kong consumers. DNO Group, a leading APAC distributor of global brands, provides access to over 50,000 points of sale throughout the Asian region.

consumers. DNO Group, a leading APAC distributor of global brands, provides access to over 50,000 points of sale throughout the Asian region. Launched Dr. Zerenia teleconsultation platform to meet essential needs of Khiron's patient network in Colombia .

. Delivered first medical cannabis prescriptions for patients participating in Project Twenty21 in the UK, with over 8,000 registered patients to date and targeting 20,000 by 2021

Entered the German medical cannabis market through a comprehensive agreement with Nimbus Health for the import and sale of Khiron branded medical cannabis product and medical training.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading cannabis company in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Peru and has a presence in Mexico, Uruguay, UK, Spain and also in Germany, where it is positioned to begin sales of medical cannabis.

Leveraging its first-mover advantage, and patient oriented approach, Khiron combines global scientific expertise, product innovation, agricultural infrastructure, wholly-owned medical clinics, and online doctor education programs to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with Kuida™ now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and UK. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

