Khiron Welcomes Dr. Eduardo Faveret as Medical Director for Brazil

In 2013, Dr. Faveret became one of the first Brazilian physicians to prescribe medical cannabis, subsequently treating more than 3,000 patients with various conditions across the country

As Medical Director for Zerenia™, Dr. Faveret will lead patient prescriptions, physician outreach and education, and data-driven product development for Khiron in Brazil , leveraging relationships and deep medical cannabis expertise developed throughout 30-year career

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV:KHRN)(OTCQX:KHRNF)(Frankfurt:A2JMZC), a vertically integrated medical cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, is pleased to announce the addition of renowned physician, pediatric neurologist and clinical physiologist, Dr. Eduardo Faveret, as Medical Director for Zerenia™ Brazil. As the Company expands its global leadership position, the addition of Dr. Faveret represents a major milestone toward bringing Khiron's market validated clinic strategy to larger markets in Latin America.

Dr. Eduardo Faveret, Medical Director Zerenia™ Brazil

Dr. Faveret is a prominent advocate for medical cannabis in Brazil and a leading prescriber in the country of more than 200 million people. In 2013, Dr. Faveret became one of the first physicians in Brazil to prescribe medical cannabis extract to a child, subsequently treating more than 3,000 patients with conditions such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, MS, cancer, anxiety, depression, insomnia, Tourette's syndrome, autism, and chronic pain, among others.

Dr. Faveret boasts a highly distinguished medical and academic career, as the founder and former medical director of the Epilepsy Center at the Paulo Niemeyer State Brain Institute in Rio de Janeiro. He completed post-graduate studies in Pediatric Neurology (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and FIOCRUZ) and specialized in Clinical Neurophysiology and Epileptology in Bonn Universität and Bethel Epilepsie Zentrum in Germany.

Management Commentary

Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and Director, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Faveret to our team. With over eight years' experience helping patients access medical cannabis, Dr. Faveret is a leading medical cannabis specialist in Brazil who shares our mission of improving patients' lives through medical cannabis. With the goal of establishing ourselves as the dominant B2C medical cannabis company in Latin America and Europe, and having proven our ability to supply Khiron-branded product to Brazilian patients, we look forward to working with Dr. Faveret to deliver our proven vertically integrated strategy in Latin America's largest market."

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading vertically integrated medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging wholly-owned medical health centres and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Peru, Germany, UK, and Brazil and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico in 2021. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

