Khloé Kardashian Announced As Spokesperson And Partner Of Premium Collagen Blend Range Dose & Co

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, Khloé Kardashian is excited to announce her new role as global spokesperson and partner of premium collagen blend range, Dose & Co, as it launches into the United States.

Dose & Co boasts a hero range of seven premium collagen products, each designed to fit seamlessly into any daily routine; whether it's a scoop of protein in a post-workout smoothie or a delicious addition to a morning cup of coffee. Using twice as much collagen per serving as traditional competitors, Dose & Co boasts noticeable improvements in everything from skin, hair, and nails. *

Today, collagen remains to be one of the fastest-growing wellness categories in the United States and Khloé's partnership with Dose & Co represents her vision to make the benefits of collagen more accessible.

"Health and wellness is something I'm hugely passionate about, and I wanted to find a way I could help inform people about the benefits of collagen, without confusion or expensive prices. I was looking into brands and speaking to experts around the world when I discovered Dose & Co. Once I tried the brand I quickly saw how easily it fit into my overall routine and lifestyle. I was so impressed by the ingredients, the results, and the vision, I knew I wanted to get more involved," says Khloé.

Dose & Co was founded a year ago in New Zealand by qualified naturopath and nutritionist, Libby Matthews, along with her brother Ryan. After becoming a mother, Libby was inspired to create a range of eco-conscious collagen products that promote holistic health and wellness from the inside out. Using her nutrition background and personal experiences, Libby led the research and development process and incorporated only premium quality ingredients in the formulas.

"Libby gave birth to her daughter around the same time I gave birth to True and we both found collagen to be hugely helpful in the stages of post-pregnancy. Libby and I bonded over this journey and I loved how she was on a mission to make premium collagen accessible to more young mothers like us," says Khloé.

Dose & Co formulations are made right here in the United States. Dose & Co's Collagen Creamers and Protein Powders contain 10,000mg (10 grams) of bovine collagen per serving and the Protein Powders contain 20 grams of premium whey protein.

"On the search for the right supplements, I noticed many were loaded with fillers, fake sweeteners and all sorts of nasties that outweighed the benefits of the supplements themselves. As a new mother, I also wanted products that were safe during pregnancy and breastfeeding. I set myself the task of creating a product line formulated to focus on improving wellness from the inside out, using the highest quality ingredients, without GMOs, fillers or plastic packaging," says founder Libby Matthews.

Working with food technologists throughout the development process, Dose & Co's flavor range incorporates the perfect blend of science and taste to ensure wellness benefits while delivering a delicious product with choices ranging from Creamy Vanilla to Chocolate Fudge and Caramel. Additionally, Dose & Co's packaging is proudly 100% plastic-free, with tubs made from cardboard and box tape from paper.

"It didn't feel right to put these premium formulations in a plastic tub," says Libby. "Eliminating plastics and continuously looking for ways to reduce our carbon footprint is extremely important to us," says Libby.

In addition to representing Dose & Co as the global face of the brand, Khloé is an actively involved partner, working closely with the team on product development, marketing initiatives, sustainability efforts and business strategy.

"It has been a delight to work so closely with Khloé over the past few months and have her involved with the brand as we launch in the United States," says Dose & Co's global content creative director, Steven Fernandez. "She's enthusiastic about our vision and we're excited to create more content to share in the future."

The assortment of seven Dose & Co products is available now for purchase online at doseandco.com, with nationwide shipping available across the United States. Select products from the range are also available for purchase at Amazon, GNC, Target, and Wegmens Food Market, with a full list of retail partners listed at doseandco.com. The price points range from $24.99 to $34.99.

The Dose & Co website serves as both an e-commerce platform and a hub for beauty and wellness inspiration, including exclusive recipes from Khloé, along with collagen education and customer results.

