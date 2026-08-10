Khloud Expands Functional Snack Line, Introduces Khloud Plus: Protein Chips with Collagen

Latest innovation combines more protein plus collagen in one craveable chip, debuting exclusively at Walmart with an all-new Jalapeño flavor

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Khloud, the fast-growing protein snack brand co-founded by Khloé Kardashian, is introducing its most functional snack yet: Khloud Plus Collagen Protein Chips. Building on the success of the brand's Protein Chips, Khloud Plus delivers more in every bite, offering an increased serving of protein plus 2g collagen per serving. Debuting exclusively at Walmart in the same beloved tortilla chip format, Khloud Plus brings increased function to the bold flavors and signature crunch fans already love.

Khloud Plus Collagen Protein Chips deliver 17g of total protein, including 2g of hydrolyzed collagen per bag and are available now exclusively at Walmart.

"I built Khloud on the belief that your favorite snacks should do a little more," said Khloé Kardashian, co-founder of Khloud. "Khloud Plus takes everything people already love about our Protein Chips - clean ingredients, great flavor - now with collagen and an added protein boost. It still tastes like the chip I crave, just with a little more to offer!"

Each 1.6 oz. bag of Khloud Plus delivers a boosted portion of protein - 17g of total, including 2g of hydrolyzed collagen, making it easier than ever to incorporate the benefits of both protein and collagen into your everyday snacking routine.

"With Khloud Plus, our goal was to deliver added functionality to our Protein Chips without compromising the taste, texture, or crunch consumers already love," said Olivia Weihe, Senior Director of R&D at Khloud. "By formulating with hydrolyzed collagen - a highly digestible form of collagen - we created a snack that brings together two complementary functional benefits in one snackable bite, without relying on pills, powders or supplements."

Available exclusively at Walmart beginning August 10, Khloud Plus will retail for $3.48 per bag and launch in the brand's fan-favorite Protein Chip flavors: Sweet Heat, Nacho, and Buffalo, alongside an all-new Walmart-exclusive Jalapeño that brings a bold, zesty kick to the lineup. Shoppers can also purchase a Variety Pack featuring Nacho, Buffalo, and Sweet Heat for $9.99. Like every Khloud product, Khloud Plus is gluten-free, non-GMO, and crafted without seed oils.

"Customers are looking for convenient ways to get more protein into their day without sacrificing taste, and Khloud Plus delivers on both," said Kristin Piper, Vice President of Wellness Merchandise at Walmart. "Khloud's focus on making functional foods more approachable aligns well with how we're growing wellness at Walmart, and we're excited to bring customers this exclusive new option at a great value."

To learn more or find a local retailer, visit khloudfoods.com or follow @KhloudFoods on Instagram and TikTok.

About Khloud

Founded by Khloé Kardashian, Khloud aims to see snacks differently with clean snacks that fuel busy lifestyles with no trade offs. Across its line of Protein Popcorn and Protein Chips, Khloud is committed to transparency, taste, and quality, creating snacks that meet the needs of today's consumers. For more information, visit khloudfoods.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Taylor Hirz, 714-943-5296, [email protected]

SOURCE Khloud