KHOR Foundation Supports Imperiled Children During Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine-based alcohol producer, Global Spirits USA LLC, expands its fundraising efforts to support disabled children as the crisis continues.

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Global Spirits USA, the leading producer of Ukrainian vodka, announced KHOR FunRaise, a charity campaign formed to support the well-being of Ukrainian disabled children most at risk during the recent unfortunate events.

KHOR Foundation partnered directly with Mama I Nemovlya, a non-profit organization based in Ukraine supporting children with disabilities facing social and medical issues.

KHOR FunRaise Campaign will consist of two initiatives:

Starting April 23rd, Global Spirits will start Khor-Dollar-A-Thon with a goal to reach $100k in fundraising by donating $1 from each bottle of Khor Platinum Vodka 1.75L sold in the US to Mama I Nemovlya.

On the same day, Global Spirits is launching a KHOR Digital Bar, giving everyone the opportunity to make a donation by purchasing "Ukrainian digital cocktails" with 100% of the proceeds going to the same charity organization.

KHOR FunRaise campaign is the latest, but not the only fundraising effort of the Global Spirits USA. Owner and CEO Evgeny Chernyak has created a special fund named KHOR Foundation to help and protect Ukrainian citizens in recent events. Since the end of February 2022, over 5,000 of the company's employees, together with their families, who are based in Ukraine, have been provided safety and humanitarian aid- including relocation, if necessary.

Global Spirits' USA spokesperson and COO, Boris K., said, "As one of the biggest Ukrainian companies, we make it our mission to provide help as much as we can to kids and families in need during these hard times. We appreciate all the support we've recently seen all over the US and Global Spirits USA guarantees for the funds to be immediately available for Mama I Nemovlya."

Global Spirits USA is one of the global leaders in alcohol production and is mostly known for its #1 Ukrainian vodka Khortytsa (named KHOR in the US market). The company operates five distilleries across Ukraine to keep up with the global demand, exporting KHOR to more than 12 countries, including the US. Khortytsa Distillery, located in Zaporizhia, currently operates at a limited capacity, however, ensures the supply of their famous vodka.

Mama I Nemovlya is the only charity organization in Ukraine to solve social and medical problems related to motherhood and childhood. Being active for over 15 years and treating hundreds of children, the organization's main focus for the past month has been the relocation of children to safe places and providing them with proper treatments.

Related Link:

https://khor.com

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Global Spirits USA LLC