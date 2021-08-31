Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. Receives Expected Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Quarterly Report

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (the "Company") announced today that, on August 25, 2021, it received a notice ("Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule") because the Company failed to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

As previously disclosed in the Form 12b-25 filed on August 16, 2021 by the Company with the SEC, the Company was unable to file the Form 10-Q by the required due date of August 16, 2021. The Company intends to file the Form 10-Q with the SEC as soon as practicable.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. ("KVAC") is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of Khosla Ventures, LLC. Khosla Ventures manages a series of venture capital funds that make early-stage venture capital investments and provide strategic advice to entrepreneurs building companies with lasting significance. The firm was founded in 2004 by Vinod Khosla, co-founder of Sun Microsystems. Khosla Ventures has over $14 billion dollars of assets under management and focuses on a broad range of sectors including artificial intelligence, agriculture/food, consumer, enterprise, financial services, health, space, sustainable energy, robotics, VR/AR and 3D printing. Collectively, Khosla Ventures portfolio of investments has created nearly half a trillion dollars in market value.

The mission of Khosla Ventures is to be bold, early and impactful and to partner with new companies seeking to positively impact the human condition through technology. Khosla Ventures is an investor and close partner to a number of leading companies in machine learning and robotics, including Berkshire Grey and OpenAI. With a special focus on biomedical applications of AI and automation, Khosla Ventures is continuing to partner with companies at multiple stages of development, spanning diagnostics companies like AliveCor in ECG and Caption Health in ultrasound, through lab automation companies like OpenTrons, into machine learning driven therapeutics companies like Atomwise and Deep Genomics.

