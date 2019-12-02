Khrysos Industries, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), Brings Triple Distillation System on line in Florida Facility

"We believe these capacity improvements within our facility will provide unique competitive advantages for our business. Our plan is to offer turn-key solutions for the hemp industry and these two additions are a major step forward for our company in terms of capabilities available in the space," said Dwayne Dundore PhD, President of Khrysos.

"We are seeing a high demand for hemp oil remediation and tolling capabilities in our industry. We believe expanding our tolling capacity places our company in a unique position to generate revenue in multiple segments of the market," said Dave Briskie, President and CFO of YGYI, about its wholly owned subsidiary Khrysos Industries. "Being able to provide turn-key solutions in a triple distillation facility should provide unique competitive advantages that we anticipate will expand our customer base and drive revenue while improving our opportunity to drive our bottom-line profits."

About Khrysos Industries, Inc.

Khrysos Industries is a leading manufacturer of commercial hemp-based CBD extraction, post processing equipment, and end-to-end processor of CBD isolate, distillate, water soluble Isolate, and water-soluble distillate. Its subsidiary, INX Laboratories provides a broad range of testing services including potency analysis for its supply partners of hemp derived CBD products. Khrysos provides hemp growers, feedstock suppliers, and CBD crude oil producers the use of equipment, intellectual capital, production consultancy, tolling services, and wholesale CBD channel sales capabilities. Khrysos Industries was acquired by Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) on February 12th, 2019. Be sure to visit us at khrysosglobal.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, or contact us at info@khrysosglobal.com.

About Youngevity International, Inc.

YGYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity YGYI offers products from the eight top-selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, fashion, essential oils, photo, as well as innovative services. The Company was formed in the course of the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

