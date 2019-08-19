Khrysos Industries, Inc., a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), Enters Into a 5-Year Supply Contract to Purchase Hemp Plant Biomass for Extraction Processing and Post Production of Hemp Derived Products

"We are excited to add this new long-term contract to our portfolio on the extraction side of our business. We continue to strategically target long-term relationships that will insure our access to hemp derived crude oil. We strongly believe that partnerships such as this provides the necessary long-term crude oil supply that is essential for Khrysos to expand its position within the post processing area of our business," said Dwayne Dundore PhD, President of Khrysos.

"Khrysos Industries has recently secured and announced $30 million dollars of post processing contracts for fulfillment over the next year so it was essential that we acquired a consistent supply of quality crude oil to fulfill these contracts. We now have extraction contracts in place that will allow us the potential of producing post processing material that has the revenue potential for $46 million dollars of isolate, distillate, water soluble products and other post processed materials annually. Our goal is to have extraction supply contracts in place by the end of 2019 that will provide us the ability to produce $100 million dollars of revenue opportunity for 2020 based on current market conditions within the post processing end of the business," said Dave Briskie, President and CFO of YGYI, about its wholly owned subsidiary Khrysos Industries. "This supply agreement with DJB provides excellent long-term crude oil supply and allows us to enter into additional supply contracts for our post processing products as well as provide us the necessary raw material necessary to produce products for our own brands utilizing these hemp derived extracts."

About Khrysos Industries, Inc.

Khrysos Industries is a leading manufacturer of commercial hemp-based CBD extraction, post processing equipment, and end-to-end processor of CBD isolate, distillate, water soluble Isolate, and water-soluble distillate. It's subsidiary, INX Laboratories provides a broad range of testing services including potency analysis for its supply partners of hemp derived CBD products. Khrysos provides hemp growers, feedstock suppliers, and CBD crude oil producers the use of equipment, intellectual capital, production consultancy, tolling services, and wholesale CBD channel sales capabilities. Khrysos Industries was acquired by Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) on February 12th, 2019. Be sure to visit us at http://www.khrysosglobal.com, like us on Facebook <https://www.facebook.com/Khrysos-Industries-319252092134375/> and follow us on Twitter, or contact us at mailto:info@khrysosglobal.com.

About Youngevity International, Inc.

YGYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity YGYI offers products from the eight top-selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, fashion, essential oils, photo, as well as innovative services. The Company was formed in the course of the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and includes statements regarding extraction and post processing fulfillment and revenues beginning in the first quarter of 2020 with revenues forecasted in excess of $170 million through 2025 based on current market conditions and assuming, among other things, our ability to secure buyers for the produced product and the supplier's ability to supply the biomass for extraction and processing, having extraction contracts in place that will allow us the potential of producing post processing material that has the revenue potential for $46 million dollars of isolate, distillate, water soluble products and other post processed materials annually, our goal to have extraction supply contracts in place by the end of 2019 that will provide us the ability to produce $100 million dollars of revenue opportunity for 2020 based on current market conditions within the post processing end of the business and the supply agreement with DJB providing excellent long-term crude oil supply and allowing us to enter into additional supply contracts for our post processing products as well as provide us the necessary raw material necessary to produce products for our own brands utilizing these hemp derived extracts. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to generate extraction and post processing fulfillment and revenues beginning in the first quarter of 2020 and revenues in excess of $170 million through 2025, including our ability to secure buyers for the produced product and the supplier's ability to supply the biomass for extraction and processing, our ability to have extraction contracts in place that will allow the potential of generating $46 million dollars of revenue annually from isolate, distillate, water soluble products and other post processed materials, our ability to have extraction supply contracts in place by the end of 2019 that will provide us the ability to produce $100 million dollars of revenue opportunity for 2020 based on current market conditions within the post processing end of the business and our ability to leverage the supply agreement with DJB to provide excellent long-term crude oil supply and allow us to enter into additional supply contracts for our post processing products as well as provide us the necessary raw material necessary to produce products for our own brands utilizing these hemp derived extracts. our ability to continue our international growth, our ability to continue our hemp segment and coffee segment growth, our ability to leverage our platform and global infrastructure to drive organic growth, our ability to improve our profitability, expand our liquidity, and strengthen our balance sheet, our ability to continue to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ requirements, the acceptance of the omni-direct approach by our customers, our ability to expand our distribution, our ability to add additional products (whether developed internally or through acquisitions), our ability to continue our financial performance and the other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

