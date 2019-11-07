Khrysos Industries, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), Granted Registered Hemp Seed Dealer License in the State of Florida

"Khrysos Industries, in anticipation of being granted the seed dealer license, has already purchased Six 45 X 8 Hemp Seed Grow Houses complete with auto temperature and humidity-controlled systems with all houses containing UV lighting systems and automated irrigation. These automated climate control grow houses all are housed with dehumidification systems and will be located on our 45-acre tract of land in Central Florida," said Dr. Dwayne Dundore, President of Khrysos.

"We are proud to be granted this Seed Dealer License by the Florida Department of Agriculture," said Dave Briskie, President and CFO of YGYI, about its wholly owned subsidiary Khrysos Industries. "I am anxious to see Aftab A. Khan, put his PHD in plant breeding and genetics from Cornell University along with his 25 plus years of experience in plant breeding, genetics, molecular biology and biochemistry to work in leading this division of our company. We believe his expertise in genome editing, tissue culture production, clonal propagation, and seed production provides us with an opportunity to take a leading role in the Hemp Industry."

Khrysos Industries is a leading manufacturer of commercial hemp-based CBD extraction, post processing equipment, and end-to-end processor of CBD isolate, distillate, water soluble Isolate, and water-soluble distillate. Its subsidiary, INX Laboratories provides a broad range of testing services including potency analysis for its supply partners of hemp derived CBD products. Khrysos provides hemp growers, feedstock suppliers, and CBD crude oil producers the use of equipment, intellectual capital, production consultancy, tolling services, and wholesale CBD channel sales capabilities. Khrysos Industries was acquired by Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) on February 12th, 2019. Be sure to visit us at khrysosglobal.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, or contact us at info@khrysosglobal.com.

