Khrysos Industries, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), Reveals State of the Art, Florida Based Hemp Processing and Manufacturing Facility

"We believe this facility provides us the opportunity to accelerate our post processing and manufacturing capabilities by approximately two years in terms of production output. The amenities and the infrastructure within the facility saves us significant CAPEX expense, and, more importantly, provides us the ability to grow more rapidly to meet market demand," said Dwayne Dundore PhD, President of Khrysos. "We are in the process of moving over our post processing equipment and the extensive power systems in this facility allows us to scale as needed. We expect post processing to be up and running in September and we will then set up our finished product manufacturing lines."

"This facility provides us the opportunity to shift our business plan from multiple processing locations to a centralized processing and manufacturing solution. Additionally, this should resolve the power issues that has become an industry challenge and provides us a significant increase in capacities within our production and manufacturing operations on an accelerated timeline," said Dave Briskie, President and CFO of YGYI, about its wholly owned subsidiary Khrysos Industries. "Being able to centralize our post processing and manufacturing operations should provide for more efficient and streamlined operations that we expect to drive our ability to service our customers while improving our opportunity to drive our bottom-line profits."

About Khrysos Industries, Inc.

Khrysos Industries is a leading manufacturer of commercial hemp-based CBD extraction, post processing equipment, and end-to-end processor of CBD isolate, distillate, water soluble Isolate, and water-soluble distillate. Its subsidiary, INX Laboratories provides a broad range of testing services including potency analysis for its supply partners of hemp derived CBD products. Khrysos provides hemp growers, feedstock suppliers, and CBD crude oil producers the use of equipment, intellectual capital, production consultancy, tolling services, and wholesale CBD channel sales capabilities. Khrysos Industries was acquired by Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) on February 12th, 2019. Be sure to visit us at khrysosglobal.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, or contact us at info@khrysosglobal.com.

About Youngevity International, Inc.

YGYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity YGYI offers products from the eight top-selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, fashion, essential oils, photo, as well as innovative services. The Company was formed in the course of the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and includes statements regarding the facility providing us the opportunity to accelerate our post processing and manufacturing capabilities by approximately two years in terms of production output, the facility providing us the ability to grow more rapidly to meet market demand, post processing being up and running in September and our setting up our finished product manufacturing lines, the facility providing us the opportunity to shift our business plan from multiple processing locations to a centralized processing and manufacturing solution, the facility resolving the power issues that has become an industry challenge and providing us a significant increase in capacities within our production and manufacturing operations on an accelerated timeline and being able to centralize our post processing and manufacturing operations providing for more efficient and streamlined operations that drive our ability to service our customers while improving our opportunity to drive our bottom line. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to accelerate our post processing and manufacturing capabilities by approximately 2 years in terms of production output, our ability to grow more rapidly to meet market demand, our ability to commence post processing in September and set up our finished product manufacturing lines, our ability to shift our business plan from multiple processing locations to a centralized processing and manufacturing solution, our ability to resolve the power issues that has become an industry challenge and significantly increase capacities within our production and manufacturing operations on an accelerated timeline and being able to centralize our post processing and manufacturing operations and provide for more efficient and streamlined operations that drive our ability to service our customers while improving our opportunity to drive our bottom line profits,, our ability to continue our international growth, our ability to continue our hemp segment and coffee segment growth, our ability to leverage our platform and global infrastructure to drive organic growth, our ability to improve our profitability, expand our liquidity, and strengthen our balance sheet, our ability to continue to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ requirements, the acceptance of the omni-direct approach by our customers, our ability to expand our distribution, our ability to add additional products (whether developed internally or through acquisitions), our ability to continue our financial performance and the other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

