KI Announces Inaugural Classroom Furniture Giveaway for Teachers

GREEN BAY, Wis., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KI is excited to announce its inaugural classroom furniture giveaway for K-12 teachers. Three winners will each be awarded $40,000-worth of KI furniture of their choosing to receive the classroom makeover of their dreams.

"We understand teachers know their space and their students better than anyone," said Bryan Ballegeer, vice president of education markets at KI. "We hope this giveaway celebrates educators for their invaluable work in our communities and gives them an opportunity to create learning spaces that are tailored to exactly what they need."

Submissions will open January 2 and the deadline to submit a completed design is January 27. Teachers are eligible to enter if they are employed full-time or part-time at an educational institution in the United States; teach any grade from pre-K through 12; and are 21 years of age or older.

Entrants will use KI's free Classroom Planner tool to design a custom learning space. Submissions will include a rendering of the space generated by Classroom Planner as well as a written explanation of what objectives the design achieves, how the design reflects the educator's teaching philosophy and culture, and how it meets students' learning and developmental needs.

In addition to the three winners, six runners-up will receive their choice of ten Imaginasium blips , lightweight yet durable floor cushions from KI's upcoming furniture collection for young learners, or twenty Ruckus whiteboards . Winners' classroom installations will take place around spring break or another mutually arranged timeframe.

Learn more about KI's exclusive giveaway at ki.com/classroomgiveaway .

