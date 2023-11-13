KI Announces Learning Space Design Competition for Educators

This K-12 furniture giveaway gives teachers and school librarians a chance to bring their vision to life.

GREEN BAY, Wis., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KI is excited to announce its second annual classroom furniture giveaway and learning space design competition for K-12 educators. Four winners will each be awarded up to $40,000-worth of KI furniture of their choosing to turn their dream learning space into a reality. Three winners will receive a furniture makeover for their classroom, lab, makerspace, or art or music space. In a new expansion of the giveaway, a fourth winner will receive a school library or media center makeover.

"We're thrilled to host our learning space design competition for the second year in a row and expand this year's prizes to reflect the learning that happens in and out of the traditional classroom," said Bryan Ballegeer, vice president of education markets at KI. "We were incredibly inspired by the creativity of last year's contestants. We're eager to give educators the opportunity to design their own learning spaces to meet their needs and the needs of their students."

Submissions will open December 1 and the deadline to submit a completed design is December 31. Teachers and school librarians are eligible to enter if they are employed at an educational institution in the United States; work in an instructional capacity with any grade from pre-K through 12; and are 21 years of age or older. Finalists will be announced January 19. A public vote will determine the winners, which will be announced February 2.

Entrants will use KI's free Classroom Planner tool to design a custom learning space. Submissions will include a rendering of the space generated by Classroom Planner as well as a questionnaire on what objectives the design achieves, how the design reflects the educator's teaching philosophy and culture, and how it meets students' learning and developmental needs.

In addition to the four winners, eight runners-up will each receive 30 Ruckus whiteboards . Winners' furniture installations will take place between Presidents' Day and spring break in 2024.

Read more about last year's winners and their students' first impressions of the classrooms on KI's blog. Learn more about KI's exclusive competition and giveaway at ki.com/designtowin.

