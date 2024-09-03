KI Announces Third Annual Classroom Furniture Giveaway for K-12 Educators

GREEN BAY, Wis., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KI is excited to announce its third annual Classroom Furniture Giveaway, offering K-12 teachers the opportunity to transform their learning environments. Four winners will each be awarded up to $40,000 worth of KI furniture of their choosing to turn their dream space into a reality. This year, the giveaway is open to all types of learning environments, including classrooms, libraries, makerspaces, esports labs, art or music rooms, and beyond. Three of these prizes will go to individual classrooms, while the fourth prize will fund a library or media center makeover.

"We're thrilled to continue our Classroom Furniture Giveaway, offering educators the opportunity to create diverse and dynamic learning environments," said Bryan Ballegeer, vice president of education markets at KI. "Our goal with this initiative is to empower educators and students by giving them a voice in the design of their learning spaces. We celebrate the pivotal role that teachers play in shaping environments where creativity and collaboration can thrive."

Submissions will open on October 1 and close on October 25. Eligible educators must be employed at a U.S. educational institution, work with grades pre-K through 12, and be at least 21 years old. The winners will be announced on November 20.

Participants will use KI's Classroom Planner tool to design their ideal learning space. Submissions should include a detailed rendering of the proposed space and a brief explanation of how the design reflects the educator's teaching philosophy and meets the needs of their students.

In addition to the four grand prizes, eight runners-up will each receive a set of 30 Ruckus whiteboards. All installations are expected to be completed between December 2024 and February 2025.

Read about last year's winners and their students' first impressions of the classrooms on KI's blog. For more information about KI's third annual giveaway, visit ki.com/giveaway.

KI manufactures innovative furniture solutions for education, healthcare, government, and corporate markets. The employee-owned company is headquartered in Green Bay, Wis.

Lucia Orlandi

[email protected]

(202) 970-9745

