KI Awards $40,000 of Furniture to Winning Educators in Second Annual Classroom Furniture Giveaway

GREEN BAY, Wis., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KI is thrilled to announce the four winners of its second annual classroom furniture giveaway and learning space design competition for K-12 educators. After 62,000 votes narrowed down the pool of 12 finalists, four lucky educators will get to see their classroom or school library designs come to life with KI furniture of their choosing.

The giveaway winners are Danielle Ortiz of Bethlehem Elementary School in Taylorsville, North Carolina; Ashley Wilkirson of Northern Elementary School in Lexington, Kentucky; Teresa Youssofi of Loma Verde Elementary School in Chula Vista, California; and Jennifer Smith of Mowrey Elementary School in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania.

"We offer our sincere congratulations to Danielle, Ashley, Teresa, and Jennifer," said Bryan Ballegeer, vice president of education markets at KI. "We know all teachers care deeply for their students and community, and KI is thrilled to support these four educators in making their dream spaces a reality."

Entrants in the giveaway used KI's Classroom Planner tool to design their ideal learning space:

Eight runners-up will each receive 20 Ruckus whiteboards . The winners' installations will take place in the coming weeks.

